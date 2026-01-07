Ochsner Connected Health and Crux launch partnership to make obesity management medicine accessible and affordable for employers nationwide

Employers gain access to comprehensive cardiometabolic care and cost-effective GLP-1 for obesity management coverage

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Connected Health announced a new partnership with Crux to be the first cardiometabolic disease care provider on its newly launched employee benefits platform.

This partnership creates a powerful solution for employers that ensures member outcomes, contains costs, and introduces a transformative approach to providing obesity management benefits for employees.

Crux works directly with pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of medicines, then offers pass-through pricing to the employer and their members with no rebates, onerous reimbursement processes, or PBM involvement. Ochsner Connected Health then delivers comprehensive weight management care utilizing FDA-approved GLP-1 medicines alongside personalized lifestyle and behavioral support through its Ochsner Digital Medicine program.

Ochsner Digital Medicine delivers clinically guided, evidence-based care for cardiometabolic conditions, including obesity, hypertension, and Type 2 diabetes. As a provider of care, the remote program focuses on lasting change through behavioral and lifestyle changes alongside medical treatment from licensed providers, working collaboratively with a member's physician to ensure no care continuum disruption.

Together, Ochsner and Crux offer a solution that targets the physiological aspects of appetite and underlying metabolic issues, promoting long-term health.

Employer Benefits at a Glance

Comprehensive Care: Evidence-based weight management plus cardiometabolic support

Evidence-based weight management plus cardiometabolic support Seamless Implementation: No disruption to existing provider relationships

No disruption to existing provider relationships Affordable GLP-1 Access: Pass-through pricing with no rebates, onerous reimbursement processes, or PBM involvement

Crux delivers affordability and access, while Ochsner provides clinical excellence—ensuring employers can offer a safe, comprehensive, and cost-effective GLP-1 benefit that helps members achieve their healthy weight goals while enhancing workplace health and engagement.

"Employers are struggling to balance the potentially vast clinical impact of GLP-1 medications with the cost to provide them," stated Dan Shields, CEO, Ochsner Digital Medicine. "By combining clinical excellence with affordability, we're delivering a solution that improves health outcomes and reduces costs for businesses nationwide."

About Ochsner Connected Health

Ochsner Connected Health, a part of the not-for-profit Ochsner Health system, delivers innovative and scalable digital health solutions. Through its Ochsner Digital Medicine program, it operates a specialized focus factory for cardiometabolic disease care, including hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and weight management. Rooted in the latest research, the program provides high-quality, evidence-based care that enables members to manage their health effectively and improve their patient experience from any location while reducing costs. Ochsner Digital Medicine is live in all 50 states, serving members, health plans, health systems and employers nationally. Learn more at connectedhealth.ochsner.org/digital-medicine.

SOURCE Ochsner Digital Medicine