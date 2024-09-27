OCI Acquires DRILLTOOLS

BROOKVILLE, Pa. and KILGORE, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI, LLC, a manufacturer of custom-built foundation drilling components for the infrastructure and construction end markets, today announced that it has acquired DRILLTOOLS, an industry-leading domestic manufacturer of rotary drilling tools and excavation products.

Since its founding in 2010, DRILLTOOLS has established itself as a trusted partner to many large infrastructure, utility, and commercial contractors with an extensive line of drilling products and flexible, agile manufacturing processes that enable the business to support a diverse suite of unique production needs. The company's core products include a wide range of auger systems, drill bits, material removal tools, rock boring tools, conveying tools, formed steel plates, replaceable wear products, and consumables that can be customized for specific customer use cases. DRILLTOOLS's products are engineered and produced in-house and supported by a domestic supply chain with a reputation for quality designs, exceptional lead times, proven reliability, and superior customer service across the full drilling products lifecycle. DRILLTOOLS will continue to serve customers primarily out of its Texas headquarters.

"We are excited about the partnership with DRILLTOOLS and the opportunity to expand our product suite, manufacturing capabilities, and technical expertise to better serve our collective customer base. DRILLTOOLS has built a reputation for world-class customer service, and a culture that aligns well with OCI," said Tim Lautermilch, CEO of OCI. "We look forward to working alongside DRILLTOOLS founders Bo, Chris, Karl and the entire DRILLTOOLS team to continue to grow our industry-leading presence and provide our customers a more complete solution."

"Over the past 15 years, we've built a best-in-class business with a differentiated suite of customizable, mission critical products, all domestically manufactured and sourced," said Bo Steding, Co-founder of DRILLTOOLS. "In OCI, we found a partner with a complimentary product line and a shared vision for how to best serve the industry. We are excited about the prospects for joint growth in the years to come alongside OCI."

About OCI:

OCI is a market leader in supplying a wide range of equipment to geotechnical service companies and drilling contractors including micropile casing, drill string, hammers and bits, augers, core barrels, swivels, and other customized products. Founded in 1998, the company is headquartered in Brookville, PA. For more information, visit www.ocidivision.com.

About DRILLTOOLS:

DRILLTOOLS is the leading domestic manufacturer of quality drilling & excavating products, utilizing the finest materials and high production standards. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in Kilgore, TX. For more information, visit www.drilltoolsinc.com .

