OCI Energy announces $250,000 community stewardship pledge to support UTSA students pursuing renewable energy careers

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects, proudly presented a $250,000 check to The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) today to fund scholarships and internships for students focused on careers in the field of renewable energy.

L-R: Rudy Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy; Sabah Bayatli, President of OCI Energy; Dr. Eric Brey, Dean of the Klesse College of Engineering & Integrated Design; Russell Wagner, Assistant VP of UTSA Alumni Association

"As a proud UTSA alumnus, it's an honor to invest in the future of renewable energy by supporting the next generation of engineers, innovators, and policymakers," said Sabah Bayatli, President of OCI Energy. "This initiative aligns with our mission to power a cleaner and brighter future, and reflects our commitment to add to the wellbeing and growth of communities where we operate across the U.S."

OCI Energy's community stewardship pledge was part of its proposal to develop a 120 MW / 480 MWh battery energy storage project in collaboration with CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the United States. The companies announced together early last December that they had entered into a long-term storage capacity agreement (SCA) for the Alamo City Energy Storage System (ESS).

Under the SCA, OCI Energy will develop, finance, construct, and own the project. CPS Energy will have operational control of the project to serve electrical demand in the San Antonio region. The project represents a major milestone in CPS Energy's long-term sustainability strategy, enhancing grid reliability and driving economic growth while also supporting San Antonio's clean energy goals.

Rudy Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy joined representatives from the UTSA Margie and Bill Klesse College of Engineering & Integrated Design (Klesse College) as well as the UTSA Alumni Association for today's check presentation.

"CPS Energy is committed to building a more sustainable future, and partnerships like these are essential to that mission," said Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "OCI Energy's investment in UTSA students is aligned with our Vision 2027 objective of Community Partnership & Growth and empowers our community by supporting the next generation of energy leaders who will continue guiding us to a cleaner energy future."

Beginning in the fall of 2025 through the fall of 2029, Klesse College will award two students annually with $10,000 scholarships each. These scholarships prioritize students pursuing an engineering degree with a focus on renewable energy. In addition, the UTSA Alumni Association will award one $10,000 scholarship per academic year to students majoring in Business Management, Economics, or Political Science with specific interest in the renewable energy sector. Additionally, OCI Energy has pledged to hire undergraduate and/or graduate students from UTSA as interns within their company in hopes of transitioning them into full-time positions.

"This is an incredible investment from OCI Energy in Klesse College," said Eric Brey, Dean of the Klesse College of Engineering & Integrated Design. "The scholarships are critical financial support, and the internships provide students real work experience and professional development in the field of renewable energy. The opportunity for full-time employment after graduation brings our partnership full circle."

Russell Wagner, Executive Director of the UTSA Alumni Association added, "OCI Energy has always been a shining example of hiring UTSA graduates, and the success that can come with that. They are a company on the rise, and we are humbled by their willingness to not only provide critical support in the form of scholarships, but to prepare students for the next phase of their lives through internships. This is a truly special day for UTSA."

OCI Energy's contribution to UTSA further demonstrates its dedication to creating opportunities for aspiring professionals in the renewable energy sector, which demands a pipeline of new talent to help deliver the energy security solutions required in San Antonio and the nation at large.

About OCI Energy

OCI Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects. Since its establishment in 2012, OCI Energy has been committed to accelerating the clean energy transition through high performing solar and storage assets. From pre-development through to asset management, OCI Energy has a diverse nationwide portfolio of projects, targeting up to 10 GW by 2028. OCI Energy continues to lead the way in providing the energy assets that drive economic growth and security for communities across the U.S.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to more than 950,000 electric and 389,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $9.6 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for 80 years. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

About UTSA

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is a Tier One research university and a Hispanic Serving Institution specializing in cyber, health, fundamental futures, and social-economic transformation. With more than 35,000 students, it is the largest university in the San Antonio metropolitan region. UTSA advances knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community engagement and public service. The university embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a center for intellectual and creative resources as well as a catalyst for socioeconomic development and the commercialization of intellectual property—for Texas, the nation and the world. Learn more online, on UTSA Today or on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) or LinkedIn.

About UTSA Klesse College

The UTSA Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design serves over 4,200 students and nearly 150 faculty members. As a leader in San Antonio for engineering and designed environment research and instruction, Klesse College offers experiential learning opportunities that cover internships, special projects, study abroad, and community partnerships, students learn to collaborate across multiple disciplines to understand how to connect the vision to the outcome. With a 17,000 square foot MakerSpace, students can learn, create, test and innovate at their own pace through access to this supportive and collaborative environment.

Contact: Leslie Garza-Wright

Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communications

210-612-4978

[email protected]

SOURCE OCI Energy