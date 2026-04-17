OCI Global Publishes Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

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OCI Global

Apr 17, 2026, 12:56 ET

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) ("OCI" or the "Company") today announces that it has published the notice and agenda for its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), to be held on 2 June 2026.

Among other items, shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposed appointment of Mr Robert Jan van de Kraats as Executive Director of OCI N.V. for a term of one year. The proposal follows the previously announced planned transition of Mr Nassef Sawiris from his role as Executive Chair of OCI N.V. to a non-executive director position at the conclusion of the AGM.

Further information on the proposed appointment, including remuneration arrangements, is set out in the AGM explanatory notes, which are available together with the AGM agenda and related materials at www.oci-global.com.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

SOURCE OCI Global

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