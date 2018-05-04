OCI Partners LP Schedules 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call

Callers may listen to the live presentation, which will be followed by a question and answer segment, by dialing (816) 287-5664 and entering the conference code 4123129. A replay of the conference call will be made available until May 21, 2018 and the replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the same conference code 4123129.

About OCI Partners LP

OCI Partners LP (NYSE: OCIP) owns and operates a recently upgraded, integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is strategically located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The facility currently has a maximum methanol production capacity of 912,500 metric tons per year and a maximum ammonia production capacity of 331,000 metric tons per year.

Contacts:

Hans Zayed

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: +1 917-817-5159

hans.zayed@oci.nl

www.ocipartnerslp.com

