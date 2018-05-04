NEDERLAND, Texas, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the "Partnership"), announced today that the Partnership will announce its 2018 first quarter results on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:30 a.m. ET and will hold its results conference call on Monday, May 7, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which OCI Partners LP's senior management will review the Partnership's financial results for the period and provide an update on the business.
Callers may listen to the live presentation, which will be followed by a question and answer segment, by dialing (816) 287-5664 and entering the conference code 4123129. A replay of the conference call will be made available until May 21, 2018 and the replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the same conference code 4123129.
About OCI Partners LP
OCI Partners LP (NYSE: OCIP) owns and operates a recently upgraded, integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is strategically located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The facility currently has a maximum methanol production capacity of 912,500 metric tons per year and a maximum ammonia production capacity of 331,000 metric tons per year.
Contacts:
Hans Zayed
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 917-817-5159
hans.zayed@oci.nl
www.ocipartnerslp.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oci-partners-lp-schedules-2018-first-quarter-results-conference-call-300643166.html
SOURCE OCI Partners LP
Share this article