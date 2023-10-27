OCI Solar Power named one of San Antonio's 2023 Top Workplaces

OCI Solar Power

27 Oct, 2023, 10:05 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Solar Power, the first and only utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system developer headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, has been named one of the city's Top Workplaces. And among the list of the top small employers, OCI Solar Power ranked 14th out of 67.

The San Antonio Express-News awards the designations every year based off of team members' feedback to an anonymous survey conducted by Energage, an employee engagement platform.

Left to right: Timothy Heinle, EVP of Business Development, OCI Solar Power; Melissa Broussard, Senior Manager of HR, OCI Enterprises; Sabah Bayatli, President of OCI Solar Power; Robert Mendoza, VP of HR & General Affairs, OCI Enterprises
OCI Solar Power scored in the 87th percentile for Overall Workplace Experience, and the results of our survey identified several strengths, including:

  • Direction – 96% of team members believe the company is going in the right direction.
  • Meaningfulness – 96% of team members feel like they are a part of something meaningful.
  • Open-Mindedness – 92% of team members feel the company encourages different points of view.

"We are deliberate about creating a corporate culture that is inclusive, innovative, and diverse, so it makes me proud that our employees recognize that and have responded positively, " said Sabah Bayatli, President, OCI Solar Power. "They are the ones who have made us an industry leader, and they continue to energize our company."

Bayatli, Timothy Heinle, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Robert Mendoza, VP of HR and General Affairs, and Melissa Broussard, Senior Manager of HR accepted the company's first Top Workplace award during a casual ceremony at Top Golf on October 19. The full list of winners was published in the October 22 edition of the San Antonio Express-News. The newspaper and Energage have partnered on the Top Workplaces program for the last 15 years.

About OCI Solar Power LLC

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the renewable energy industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) facilities throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCI Holdings, a publically-traded company in South Korea that provides solutions to customers worldwide through business portfolios ranging from basic chemical products to renewable generation and urban development. For more information, visit ocisolarpower.com.

OCI Solar Power Announces Sabah Bayatli as New Company President

