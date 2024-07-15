OCI Solar Power Rebrands to OCI Energy, Embracing Broader Vision for Sustainable Energy Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Solar Power, a pioneer in utility-scale solar project development in Texas, is excited to announce its rebranding to OCI Energy. This change marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, reflecting its expanded focus on the development of both large-scale solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects.

"As OCI Energy, we are poised to continue our legacy of innovation and leadership in the energy sector," said Sabah Bayatli, President of OCI Energy. "Our rebranding reflects our commitment to diversifying our offerings and advancing sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future."

Headquartered in San Antonio since 2012, OCI Energy has been at the forefront of the renewable energy industry, becoming one of the first companies to develop utility-scale solar projects in Texas. Over the years, OCI Energy has built a robust portfolio of successful projects, earning a reputation for reliability and excellence. The company's dedication to fostering strong partnerships with stakeholders, communities, and industry leaders has been instrumental in driving forward its mission to promote sustainable energy practices.

The transition to OCI Energy signals more than just a name change; it embodies the company's strategic expansion and ongoing excellence in the renewable energy landscape. OCI Energy remains dedicated to creating a cleaner, more sustainable future while continuing to excel in renewable energy development.

About OCI Energy LLC

OCI Energy, formerly OCI Solar Power, is a leading developer of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects. Since its establishment in 2012, OCI Energy has been committed to accelerating the clean energy transition through innovation and excellence. With a diverse portfolio of projects and a nationwide presence, OCI Energy continues to lead the way in advancing clean energy solutions for a brighter tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ocienergy.com.

