OCI Solar Power serves as the EPC to upgrade its Alamo 2 solar farm, leading to increased availability

CONVERSE, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Solar Power, one of the leading utility-scale solar developers in Texas with nearly 3 GW in its project pipeline, recently served as the EPC to upgrade its Alamo 2 solar farm in an effort to maximize performance and reliability.

OCI Solar Power's Alamo 2 Solar Farm is located northeast of San Antonio.

The 4.4 MWac project sits on 45 acres of land and began operating in March 2014. After eight years of maintaining the solar farm, responding to a steady number of mechanical failures, and witnessing new and emerging tracker technology in action, OCI Solar Power undertook a second months-long upgrade in which it also performed the EPC scope of work.

"We found ourselves repairing trackers and then fixing them again days later because of mechanical issues. It was very similar to what our Alamo 1 solar farm located south of San Antonio was experiencing a few years ago. Now both solar farms have state-of-the-art trackers from Array Technologies, Inc. and increased production," said Jason Thompson, Construction Manager for OCI Solar Power.

OCI Solar Power finished a first-of-its-kind renovation to its 39.2 MWac Alamo 1 solar facility in 2019 and completed its 6-month upgrade at Alamo 2 in Q4 2022. Similar to the previous upgrade project at Alamo 1, the upgrade at Alamo 2 was done in sections. That allowed the solar farm to stay partially energized so that it could continue providing power to CPS Energy, the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company.

"Enhancing Alamo 2 is another example of our commitment to our customers and the solar industry," said Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power. "We are consistently working to ensure that the solar farms we own and operate are performing near or at capacity so electric customers receive clean energy. The construction project was also a way for us reiterate the importance of investing in a clean, reliable, sustainable fuel source."

The Alamo 2 solar farm is located at 8203 Binz Engleman Rd., just northeast of San Antonio.

