OCKAM LAUNCHES ZERO TRUST CONNECTORS ON SNOWFLAKE MARKETPLACE

Snowflake customers can now connect every application, data source, and service in their enterprise to the AI Data Cloud with Ockam.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ockam today announced the launch of eight new Connectors on Snowflake Marketplace . Ockam's Snowflake Connectors will make it possible for joint customers to extend their AI Data Cloud to any federated application, data source and API across their enterprise.

"The Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowflake Marketplace infrastructure is a game changer," said Matthew Gregory, Founder and CEO, Ockam. "I was part of the inception of the Heroku and Azure marketplaces and have experienced how open platforms build unifying ecosystems and strong communities. It's been a long time coming, but now there's an AI Data Cloud that's committed to breaking silos to connect enterprise applications - everywhere."

Ockam and Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovations by extending the power of the AI Data Cloud to every application, service, and data source, regardless of their cloud or on-prem footprint. Joint customers can now bring their data to other business critical applications without the risk of exposing data, or applications, to public facing internet gateways. Ockam Connectors create secure, mutually authenticated, point-to-point connections between Snowflake and every application in the enterprise. Previously, some business critical applications have been hard, if not impossible, to connect to Snowflake. Ockam makes it easy to access silos and to build a truly enterprise-wide Data Cloud.

"This collaboration with Ockam underscores our shared motivation to enable organizations to get the most out of their data and secure their environments," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "By bringing Ockam's Connectors to the AI Data Cloud, we're helping organizations to secure their applications, APIs, container services, or data stores across multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructures and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Ockam's Snowflake Connectors add guarantees of data confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity, so you can enforce your enterprise data governance and privacy policies for connections to and from Snowflake. Every cloud app, API, container service, and data store across your multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure will get its own unique cryptographically provable identity and encryption keys. They individually use their keys to mutually authenticate with their Snowflake AI Data Cloud and establish trusted secure channels across the data platform. All the data that moves through the AI Data Cloud is end-to-end encrypted while in motion. Keys, enrollments, and credentials are safely created, stored, rotated, and revoked automagically so there's almost nothing to manage.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, apps, and AI products quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, apps and AI products needed for innovative business solutions, click here .

About Ockam

Ockam is simple. There are three things you need to know:

Ockam enables you to build trust between every application, database, SaaS service, code repo, data lake, AI Engine, container, and microservice... everywhere, in any network.

Ockam is networkless. We enable you to skip the pain of system administration, IP Backlogs, Allow Lists,VPNs, firewalls, reverse proxies, setting up public endpoints, creating public APIs, and key administration.

Ockam is secure-by-design. It is open-source, audited and built in rust. It does the encryption, authentication, key generation, rotation, revocation, and a lot more.

Get Ockam Connectors on Snowflake Marketplace

Learn more at https://www.ockam.io/for/snowflake

