Oclaro and Acacia Communications Collaborate on 100/200G CFP2-DCO Products

CFP2-DCOs are becoming increasingly important for higher-speed optical networks because they integrate the coherent DSP into the pluggable module. The digital host interface enables simpler integration between module and system resulting in faster service activation and a pay-as-you-grow deployment model for telecommunication providers whereby the cost of additional ports can be deferred until additional services are needed.

The CFP2-DCO pluggable coherent modules from Oclaro and Acacia support transmission speeds of 100G and 200G for use in access, metro and data center interconnect markets. This form factor is being introduced by multiple network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) in switch, router, and transport platforms. The CFP2-DCO modules support four times higher density than current generation 100G CFP-DCO solutions by doubling the data rate in a smaller, lower power, pluggable module enabling customers to quickly and cost-effectively roll-out 200G networks. In addition to proprietary operating modes, both companies intend to support the requirements of the Open ROADM MSA for interoperability at 100G.

"Network operators and our system partners are excited about the ramp of our CFP2-DCO module," said Benny Mikkelsen, Chief Technology Officer of Acacia Communications. "By partnering with Oclaro to ensure interoperability with their Meru-based CFP2-DCO module, we believe we will be better positioned to address the DCO market as industry trends shift favorably toward the CFP2 form factor. We are excited about our relationship with Oclaro and believe that broader adoption of 200G CFP2-DCO modules will be mutually beneficial to our two companies and the customers we serve."

"Our 43Gbaud Coherent Transmitter Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (TROSA) is at the heart of our CFP2-DCO. The TROSA leverages proven Indium Phosphide PIC technology from Oclaro's highly successful CFP2-ACO to achieve industry leading optical performance in a small form factor," said Beck Mason, President of the Integrated Photonics Business at Oclaro. "By establishing a fully interoperable solution with Acacia, our customers will have two sources of supply for these critical components, enabling them to efficiently upgrade their networks to higher speeds."

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By converting optical interconnect technology to a silicon-based technology, a process Acacia refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia is able to offer products that meet the needs of cloud and service provider customers in a simple, open, high-performance form factor that can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. www.acacia-inc.com.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. For more information, visit www.oclaro.com or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Acacia Communications and Oclaro and their respective future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "will" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Acacia and Oclaro have based these forward-looking statements largely on their respective current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the companies believe may affect their respective businesses, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, expectations regarding the potential benefits of any multi-vendor environment enabled by the agreement between Acacia and Oclaro, the timing and size of the ramp of each company's CFP2-DCO module, the size and growth of the potential market for Meru-based CFP2-DCO modules in general and for the CFP2-DCO modules specifically, the final adoption of the CFP2-DCO form factor by the OIF, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Acacia's and Oclaro's respective public reports filed with the SEC, including Acacia's and Oclaro's respective Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018 filed with the SEC and in other filings that each of the companies may make with the SEC in the future. Acacia and Oclaro assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oclaro-and-acacia-communications-collaborate-on-100200g-cfp2-dco-products-300655895.html

SOURCE Oclaro, Inc.

