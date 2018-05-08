Oclaro Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

"I am very pleased with the results that the Oclaro team delivered for our third fiscal quarter. Our revenue of $127 million, which was at the high end of our guidance, was driven by a record revenue quarter for our CFP2-ACO product family and laser chip business. The strong sales mix resulted in non-GAAP gross margin of 37 percent, and non-GAAP operating income of $18 million, which exceeded our guidance, and marked the eighth consecutive quarter of double digit operating income percentage," said Greg Dougherty, CEO of Oclaro.

"As a result of the U.S. Department of Commerce recently re-imposing export sanctions on ZTE, we have temporarily suspended all shipments to, and activities with, ZTE. Despite the loss of ZTE as a greater than 10 percent customer for an indefinite period, we continue to believe our solid financial model and tight expense controls, when coupled with our highly differentiated products, will allow us to continue to demonstrate strong financial performance," said Mr. Dougherty.

Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Revenues were $127.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. This compares with revenues of $139.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, and revenues of $162.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 37.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. This compares with non-GAAP gross margin of 38.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, and non-GAAP gross margin of 41.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

GAAP operating income was $7.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. This compares with GAAP operating income of $19.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, and GAAP operating income of $37.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. For more information, visit www.oclaro.com or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved. Oclaro, the Oclaro logo, and certain other Oclaro trademarks and logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Oclaro, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information in this release is subject to change without notice.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements about management's future expectations regarding the plans or prospects of Oclaro and its business, and together with the assumptions underlying these statements, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors should not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning (i) our decision to suspend shipment of products to ZTE, (ii) Oclaro's future financial performance and operating prospects and (iii) the statements in our CEO's quote. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "outlook," "could," "target," "model," "objective," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operations or financial performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including (i) our dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant percentage of our revenues, (ii) the impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations of the U.S. Department of Commerce changing and reactivating its previous denial order relating to ZTE, (iii) the risk that our pending merger with Lumentum Holdings Inc. does not close, due to the failure of one or more conditions to closing, (iv) uncertainty as to the market value of the Lumentum merger consideration to be paid in the merger, (v) the risk that required governmental or Oclaro stockholder approvals of the merger (including China antitrust approval) will not be obtained or that such approvals will be delayed beyond current expectations, (vi) the risk of litigation in respect of either Oclaro or Lumentum or the merger, (vii) disruption from the merger making it more difficult to maintain our customer, supplier, key personnel and other strategic relationships, (viii) competition and pricing pressure, (ix) the absence of long-term purchase commitments from many of our long-term customers, (x) our ability to effectively manage our inventory, (xi) our ability to meet or exceed our gross margin expectations, (xii) our ability to timely develop, commercialize and ramp the production of new products to customer required volumes, (xiii) the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (xiv) our ability to respond to evolving technologies, customer requirements and demands, and product design challenges, (xv) potential operating or reporting disruptions that could result from the implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system, (xvi) our manufacturing yields, (xvii) our ability to conclude agreements with our customers on favorable terms, (xviii) the risks associated with delays, disruptions or quality control problems in manufacturing, (xix) fluctuations in our revenues, growth rates and operating results, (xx) changes in our effective tax rates or outcomes of tax audits or similar proceedings, (xxi) our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses, (xxii) our dependence on a limited number of suppliers and key contract manufacturers, (xxiii) the impact of financial market and general economic conditions in the industries in which we operate and any resulting reduction in demand for our products, (xxiv) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, (xxv) the risks associated with our international operations, and (xxvi) other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the documents we periodically file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Oclaro provides certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to its investors as a complement to the most comparable GAAP measures. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP gross margin rate is gross margin rate. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating income/loss is operating income/loss. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income/loss. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income/loss is net income/loss. An explanation and reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information is set forth below.

Oclaro believes that providing these non-GAAP measures to its investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, provides investors the benefit of viewing Oclaro's performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and evaluating how Oclaro's core operating performance and its results of operations may look in the future. Oclaro defines "core operating performance" as its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of its operations. Management excludes certain items from its view of Oclaro's core operating performance, such as impairment charges, deferred income taxes, restructuring and severance programs, costs relating to specific major projects (such as acquisitions), non-cash compensation related to stock and options, impairment of fixed assets and inventory and related expenses, certain other income and expense items, and the tax effects thereof. Management does not believe these items are reflective of Oclaro's ongoing core operating performance and accordingly excludes those items from non-GAAP gross margin rate, non-GAAP operating income/loss, non-GAAP net income/loss and Adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, each non-GAAP measure has historically been presented by Oclaro as a complement to its most comparable GAAP measure, and Oclaro believes that the continuation of this practice increases the consistency and comparability of Oclaro's earnings releases.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income/loss excluding the impact of income taxes, net interest income/expense, depreciation and amortization, net gains/losses on foreign currency transactions, as well as restructuring, acquisition and related costs, non-cash compensation related to stock and options, and other unusual one-time charges, specifically identified in the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules set forth below. Oclaro uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Oclaro's historical and prospective cash usage, as well as its cash usage relative to its competitors. Specifically, management uses this non-GAAP measure to further understand and analyze the cash used in/generated from Oclaro's core operations. Oclaro believes that by excluding these non-cash and non-recurring charges, more accurate expectations of its future cash needs can be assessed in addition to providing a better understanding of the actual cash used in or generated from core operations for the periods presented. Oclaro further believes that providing this information allows Oclaro's investors greater transparency and a better understanding of Oclaro's core cash position.

OCLARO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















March 31, 2018

July 1, 2017

(Thousands) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,969



$ 219,270

Restricted cash —



716

Short-term investments 124,433



37,559

Accounts receivable, net 111,564



122,287

Inventories 103,927



101,068

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,983



40,870

Total current assets 558,876



521,770

Property and equipment, net 137,999



114,333

Other intangible assets, net 241



699

Deferred tax assets, non-current 19,325



25,774

Other non-current assets 1,622



2,573

Total assets $ 718,063



$ 665,149

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 73,124



$ 88,316

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,159



42,499

Capital lease obligations, current 2,514



2,368

Total current liabilities 117,797



133,183

Deferred gain on sale-leasebacks 5,747



5,895

Capital lease obligations, non-current 1,033



1,379

Other non-current liabilities 11,212



11,019

Total liabilities 135,789



151,476

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 1,701



1,676

Additional paid-in capital 1,700,120



1,688,777

Accumulated other comprehensive income 42,441



40,973

Accumulated deficit (1,161,988)



(1,217,753)

Total stockholders' equity 582,274



513,673

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 718,063



$ 665,149



OCLARO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 30,

2017

April 1,

2017

(Thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 127,293



$ 139,335



$ 162,182

Cost of revenues 83,729



87,507



95,394

Gross profit 43,564



51,828



66,788

Operating expenses:









Research and development 16,412



15,358



14,479

Selling, general and administrative 16,002



16,892



14,736

Amortization of other intangible assets 154



154



150

Restructuring, acquisition and related (income) expense, net 3,084



—



(301)

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (19)



169



(16)

Total operating expenses 35,633



32,573



29,048

Operating income 7,931



19,255



37,740

Other income (expense):









Interest income (expense), net 253



123



175

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions, net 2,107



1,599



687

Other income (expense), net 906



936



233

Total other income (expense) 3,266



2,658



1,095

Income before income taxes 11,197



21,913



38,835

Income tax provision (1) 390



3,176



621

Net income $ 10,807



$ 18,737



$ 38,214

Net income per share:







Basic $ 0.06



$ 0.11



$ 0.23

Diluted $ 0.06



$ 0.11



$ 0.22

Shares used in computing net income per share:

Basic 169,602



168,990



166,808

Diluted 171,261



170,692



169,841





(1) The Company has not completed its estimate of the impact of Public Law 115-97 (formerly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) on the realizability of its U.S. deferred tax assets and has, therefore, elected to utilize the reporting provisions of Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

OCLARO, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 30,

2017

April 1,

2017

(Thousands) Reconciliation of GAAP gross margin rate to non-GAAP gross margin rate: GAAP gross profit $ 43,564



$ 51,828



$ 66,788

Stock-based compensation in cost of revenues 763



755



630

Restructuring and acquisition related costs in cost of revenues —



969



—

Excess and obsolete charges in cost of revenues (2) 3,065



—



—

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 47,392



$ 53,552



$ 67,418













GAAP gross margin rate 34.2 %

37.2 %

41.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin rate 37.2 %

38.4 %

41.6 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income: GAAP operating income $ 7,931



$ 19,255



$ 37,740

Stock-based compensation 3,917



3,939



2,890

Amortization of other intangible assets 154



154



150

Restructuring, acquisition and related (income) expense, net 3,084



969



(301)

Excess and obsolete charges (2) 3,065



—



—

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (19)



169



(16)

Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,132



$ 24,486



$ 40,463













GAAP operating income rate 6.2 %

13.8 %

23.3 % Non-GAAP operating income rate 14.2 %

17.6 %

24.9 %











Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income $ 10,807



$ 18,737



$ 38,214

Stock-based compensation 3,917



3,939



2,890

Amortization of other intangible assets 154



154



150

Restructuring, acquisition and related (income) expense, net 3,084



969



(301)

Other (income) expense items, net (906)



(936)



(233)

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (19)



169



(16)

Excess and obsolete charges (2) 3,065



—



—

Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation (2,107)



(1,599)



(687)

Income tax effect 1,016



1,687



(125)

Non-GAAP net income $ 19,011



$ 23,120



$ 39,892

Income tax (benefit) provision (626)



1,489



746

Interest (income) expense, net (253)



(123)



(175)

Depreciation expense 7,747



7,344



5,042

Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,879



$ 31,830



$ 45,505













Non-GAAP net income per share:



Basic $ 0.11



$ 0.14



$ 0.24

Diluted $ 0.11



$ 0.14



$ 0.23

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share:



Basic 169,602



168,990



166,808

Diluted 171,261



170,692



169,841





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 30,

2017

April 1,

2017

(Thousands, except per share amounts) Stock-based compensation for the above included the following:



Cost of revenues $ 763



$ 755



$ 630

Research and development 857



858



590

Selling, general and administrative 2,297



2,326



1,670

Total $ 3,917



$ 3,939



$ 2,890





(2) Excess and obsolete charges related to inventory exposure as a result of the recently re-imposed export sanctions on ZTE.

