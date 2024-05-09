OCLC Meridian makes it possible for libraries to create linked data that connect resources to the wider web

New web application and set of APIs help libraries benefit from and contribute to a scalable, sustainable network of authority linked data

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing OCLC Meridian, a web application and set of APIs that libraries and other organizations that manage metadata for knowledge collections can use to create, curate, and connect linked data entities. Published in WorldCat Entities, this linked data is then available for use across a wide variety of services, systems, and data sets to connect to other knowledge streams where people search for information.

Meridian enables the creation of linked data entities and descriptive relationships from within libraries' current workflows, forming connections to existing bibliographic records and other datasets in the global information ecosystem. Through these connections, WorldCat Entities data improves library discovery, findability, and relevance across the web.

This new service allows libraries and other organizations managing metadata to contribute to a shared linked data infrastructure. Libraries can contribute at their own pace and without disruptions to their current workflows.

"The launch of Meridian represents a fundamental step forward in the transition from MARC-based cataloging to linked data services," said Mary Sauer-Games, OCLC Vice President, Global Product Management. "Libraries of all types and sizes can benefit from and contribute to a scalable, sustainable network of authority linked data. The Meridian application and APIs will provide libraries with the tools they need to see for themselves how linked data can improve library discoverability and relevance for users."

With Meridian comes a suite of APIs that enables users to create and curate linked data at scale; find identifiers from different library sources (such as VIAF, ISNI, ORCID, ROR, etc.) as well as identifiers in general purpose knowledge graphs (such as Wikidata, or MusicBrainz); learn of changes to WorldCat Entities data; and retrieve subsets of pre-scripted linked data relationships for use in local discovery applications.

The release of Meridian is a key milestone in OCLC's long-term linked data strategy. Evolving library data into linked data frees the knowledge in library collections and connects it to the knowledge streams that inform our everyday lives—on the web, through smart devices, and using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Linked data facilitates greater contextualization of information, makes resources more discoverable, provides opportunities to improve workflows, and supports easier integration of library data into other systems and services.

Meridian is available globally as a standalone subscription or as a complement to a cataloging subscription, providing libraries of all types and sizes the opportunity to benefit from and contribute to a scalable, sustainable network of authority linked data through WorldCat Entities.

Visit oc.lc/meridian for more information.

