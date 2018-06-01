OCM, Leader In 'College-Approved' Dorm Room Necessities, Announces Newly Redesigned Website Showcasing Their New & Improved 2018 Product Lines

New product line showcasing the latest in style and comfort at affordable prices, such as new microfiber Twin XL sheet sets, high-quality towels sets, décor options, & the largest assortment of Twin XL comforters.

"Value Pak" dorm room bedding sets offer one-stop-shop comfort and quality that save $100 or more vs. shopping one-offs.

or more vs. shopping one-offs. Care packages include a personalized greeting card and photo upload for all orders.

As always, students and parents can feel confident and trust knowing:

All products are college approved.

Twin XL sheet sets are guaranteed to fit any dorm room bed.

OCM has given back $23M from purchases to schools for campus programming and donates to over a dozen local charities and non-profit organizations.

"This launch is about OCM listening to our college and university partners. We are providing their students and parents with the best product assortment and shopping experience, along with convenient delivery options. Everything we do is to make the transition to college life easier," said Andy McDade, President of OCM. "We will continue listening to our university partners and the parents and students who shop on ocm.com to add more custom options that students want. Innovation and service are at the core of our company. With ocm.com, we are better positioned to offer a best-in-class shopping experience from either your desktop or mobile device, plus strong support for students every step of the way."

About OCM

For nearly 40 years, OCM has been the approved, official partner and endorsed sponsor for more than 900 college campuses and 1,500 campus organizations across the U.S. serving as a one-stop shop for affordable, college-approved dorm room supplies, care packages, and other college essentials. Students and parents can visit the new website at ocm.com to shop over 10,000 college-approved products, such as twin XL dorm bedding sets guaranteed to fit any dorm bed, dorm decor, bath sets, graduation frames, care packages, and more. Additionally, every OCM purchase sends dollars back to the student's school for campus programming, and donations to more than a dozen local and non-profit organizations. To date, OCM has helped more than 6 million students and families and have sent $23M back to schools. For more information, please visit ocm.com or contact Andy McDade at andy@ocm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocm-leader-in-college-approved-dorm-room-necessities-announces-newly-redesigned-website-showcasing-their-new--improved-2018-product-lines-300655235.html

SOURCE On Campus Marketing

Related Links

https://www.ocm.com

