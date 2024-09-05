OCMBC, Inc. Completes Acquisition of HomeStar Financial Corporation

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCMBC, Inc, a leading mortgage lender and servicer, as reported by Scotsman Guide, a top 5 wholesale lender, active in all loan products, and the nation's #2 NonQM originator today announced the successful acquisition of HomeStar Financial Corporation. HomeStar is a respected Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and GNMA-approved corporation. The acquisition was formally closed on August 29, 2024, marking a significant expansion in OCMBC's nationwide operations.

Founded in April 2002, HomeStar Financial Corporation started as a small local mortgage banking company in Gainesville, Georgia. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wes Hunt, HomeStar is licensed to conduct business from coast to coast. The company has been recognized in the state of Georgia as a Top Place to Work, #1 FHA Purchase Lender, and Top Mortgage Originator.

Serene Vernon, President of OCMBC, Inc., expressed her excitement about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Wes Hunt and the entire HomeStar Financial team to the OCMBC family. Their extensive experience in servicing and their commitment to providing outstanding customer service align perfectly with our values at OCMBC. We look forward to achieving remarkable things together."

Rabi Aziz, CEO of OCMBC, Inc., also commented on the acquisition: "HomeStar is a great fit for the OCMBC Family of Companies. Their dedication to creating strong community relationships and the strength of their team enhances our ability to serve our clients."

OCMBC, Inc. (NMLS #2125) is a leading mortgage lender and servicer, proudly recognized as a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seller/Servicer. Approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and USDA, OCMBC boasts one of the nation's largest NonQM origination channels. OCMBC, Inc is reported by Scotsman Guide as a top 5 wholesale lender, active in all loan products, and the nation's #2 NonQM originator. Licensed and approved in 48 states and the District of Columbia, OCMBC offers a wide range of mortgage products and services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.OCMBC.com.

