OCMBC, Inc. Welcomes Michael Turturro and Team to Expand Nationwide Reach

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCMBC, Inc. is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Michael Turturro, a seasoned Financial Services Executive and founder of JET Advantage Mortgage, a DBA of OCMBC, Inc. (OCMBC). Michael joins with a team of mortgage professionals who have worked together, serving the nationwide broker community for several years.

This partnership will give Michael and his team access to some of the nation's best programs and pricing, along with cutting edge technology and marketing packages to foster business growth. Michael expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our unwavering commitment to placing people and excellence at the forefront of our operations will be strengthened by this partnership. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations and delivering exceptional results.".

OCMBC stands to benefit significantly from the addition of this team of consummate mortgage professionals, all focused on delivering top-tier service, programs, and pricing to our broker community.. JET Advantage will be based out of Irvine, CA and approved remote locations around the country. Serene Vernon, President of OCMBC, remarked, "We are pleased to welcome Michael and his team under the OCMBC umbrella. With their proven service and our support, we are confident in our ability to build something special. Each division, under unique leadership, brings distinct advantages, and this diversity is why the mortgage brokers choose to work with multiple companies."

OCMBC, Inc. (NMLS #2125) is a leading mortgage lender and servicer, proudly recognized as a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seller/Servicer. Approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and USDA, OCMBC boasts one of the nation's largest NonQM origination channels. Licensed and approved in 47 states and the District of Columbia, OCMBC provides a wide range of mortgage products and services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.ocmbc.com.

