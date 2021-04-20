OCMD Releases Rejuvenation Complex Cream

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OCMD announced the release of its Rejuvenation Complex Cream which is specially formulated as an age-defying remedy for the neck and face.

OCMD's Rejuvenation Complex Cream was created after years of research from Israeli scientists and uses a special blend of natural ingredients that fit all skin types. This includes 17 carefully selected active ingredients and 3 different sizes of Hyaluronic Acid molecules.

The active ingredients include apple stem cell extracts, vitamin liposomes, and natural compounds like lactic acid.

The unique OCMD formula gently exfoliates the epidermis (outer layer of skin) and penetrates into the lower skin levels to optimize product efficiency. The Hyaluronic Acid molecules trap moisture. The Swiss Apple Stem Cells increase skin stem cell regeneration by up to 80% and reduce the damage of UV sunlight on skin stem cells by as much as 46%. The vitamin liposomes nourish the skin. Other active ingredients trigger and enhance Elastin & Collagen production. The result of all this is a tighter, smoother skin and a brighter complexion.

This all-natural skin care cream is fragrance free and uses only naturally based ingredients with zero heavy chemicals. It's even cruelty free.

One of the leaders behind OCMD is America's Favorite Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio. Dr. Tess is a Stanford educated Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of MBeauty clinics in Beverly Hills and San Diego. She has partnered with the OCMD team to launch Rejuvenation Complex Cream to help women have access to high quality skincare at an affordable price.

To learn more, just go to www.OCMD.co.

