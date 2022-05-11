OCON Healthcare Awarded as Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO of OCON Healthcare, Keren Leshem, will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. OCON will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome OCON Healthcare to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "OCON Healthcare and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex health issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are humbled and honoured to have been selected as a Technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum for our contribution to shaping the future of women's health", said OCON's CEO Keren Leshem. "It speaks to the urgent need for innovation and options in this space and confirms the uniqueness of our platform technology impacting and improving women's quality of life globally. We are beyond thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to work with global leaders in the World Economic Forum to spotlight and advance female health and female leadership."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as Biotechnology, AI, IoT, robotics, blockchainand many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About OCON Healthcare: OCON Healthcare is developing highly innovative women's health solutions, inspired by women's anatomy, that are specifically designed to be safe, comfortable, easily usable, and highly effective - addressing a $35+ billion market opportunity. Moving away from harmful oral formulations and debilitating hospital procedures, the company has developed a next-generation drug delivery platform the IUB™ Ballerine®, IUB™ SEAD™ and IUB™ PRIMA™ to promote women's uterine health safely and effectively. (www.oconmed.com)

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Contact:

Abigail Rubinger

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815567/OCON_Healthcare_CEO_of_OCON_Healthcare_Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815568/OCON_Healthcare_Platform_Technology.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815569/OCON___Technology_pioneer_2022.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815570/OCON_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OCON Healthcare