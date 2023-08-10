Oconee Financial Corporation (OSBK) Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2023.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2023, was $1,018,744 or $1.14 per common share.  This compares to $1,229,477 or $1.37 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 17.2%.  The decrease in net earnings for the second quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease in non-interest income of $917,000 and an increase of non-interest expense of $555,000 over the same period of 2022, offset by an increase in net interest income of $1,200,000 compared to the same period of 2022.  The decrease in non-interest income was due to a reduction of $650,000 in SBA loan related income.  $327,000 of the increase in non-interest expense was expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal").   The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1,016,000, interest income on investments of $719,000, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $284,000.  Second quarter of 2022 also included an after tax gain on sale of bank premises of $167,000

Unaudited net income, YTD as of June 30, 2023, was $2,146,427, or $2.39 per common share.  This compares to $1,819,853 or $2.03 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 17.9% in net earnings YTD as of June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.  YTD earnings for 2023 also includes after tax project expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal of $325,000.

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, were $526.2 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2%.  Total loans were $297.7 million and total deposits were $463.5 million as of June 30, 2023.  This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022.  As of June 30, 2023, total loans increased 0.73% and total deposits decreased 6.3% versus December 31, 2022.  The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits.  Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $40.79 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022.  The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, as well as improvement in the unrealized loss position in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted, "We were pleased with the second quarter results for 2023.  These results, in comparison to second quarter results of 2022, show that we continue to successfully navigate a challenging interest rate environment.  We continue to see good loan production and credit quality remains very sound.   

During second quarter, we expanded into the Central Georgia market with the opening of our Macon financial center.  During the second quarter, we also commenced an offering of common stock in conjunction with our acquisition of Elberton Federal.  The offering was oversubscribed and raised $4.3 million." 

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County.    In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in January 1999 to serve as the holding company of Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, www.oconeestatebank.com for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











6/30/2023

12/31/2022




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         32,777,631

$          51,430,016


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

160,056,235

159,640,457


Other investment

820,800

285,500


Mortgage loans held for sale

3,553,962

140,409









Loans, net of unearned income

302,025,228

300,130,642


Allowance for loan loss

(4,285,437)

(4,549,357)



Loans, net

297,739,790

295,581,285









Premises and equipment

8,065,484

8,000,576


Other assets

23,207,841

21,669,411



Total Assets

$       526,221,743

$        536,747,654







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       463,562,464

$        494,869,684


Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

13,000,000

--


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,830,368

9,818,393


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,258,211

2,976,386



Total Liabilities

489,651,043

507,664,463








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,796,746

1,795,900


Restricted Stock

(72,695)

(43,528)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,192,523

4,176,342


Stock Subscription

3,765,147

--


Retained earnings

38,149,166

36,764,762


Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(11,260,187)

(13,610,285)



Total Stockholder's Equity

36,570,699

29,083,191










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       526,221,743

$        536,747,654










Book Value Per Share

$                  40.79

$                   32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











6/30/2023

6/30/2022




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           4,349,798

$            3,333,559


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

189,543

192,939



Treasuries & Agencies

1,045,674

323,493



 Corporate

94,766

94,766


Federal funds sold & other

373,890

89,475




6,053,670

4,034,232








Interest Expense:




Deposits

836,212

158,246


Other

274,943

155,987


Total Interest Expense

1,111,156

314,233










Net interest income

4,942,515

3,719,999








Provision for loan losses

26,143

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

4,916,371

3,719,999








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

159,831

160,443


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--

218,227


Securities gains (losses), net

--

--


Mortgage banking income

234,534

238,374


SBA loan related income

62,807

712,838


Commissions on investment sales

35,711

37,890


Other

368,743

411,082


Total noninterest income

861,625

1,778,854








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,572,099

2,262,774


Occupancy

318,276

305,094


Other operating

1,554,430

1,321,550


Total noninterest expense

4,444,805

3,889,418










Income before provision for income taxes

1,333,192

1,609,435








Provision for income taxes

314,448

379,959










Net Income

$           1,018,744

$            1,229,477










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,497

896,074



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

897,245

896,823



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.14

$                     1.37

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











6/30/2023

6/30/2022




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           8,308,525

$            6,623,582


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

379,224

387,964



Treasuries & Agencies

2,049,575

625,557



Corporate

189,531

189,740


Federal funds sold & other

679,548

127,129




11,606,403

7,953,972








Interest Expense:




Deposits

1,354,768

329,127


Other

470,035

311,974


Total Interest Expense

1,824,803

641,101










Net interest income

9,781,600

7,312,871








Provision for loan losses

26,143

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

9,755,457

7,312,871








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

321,618

323,389


Loss on Sale of Assets

3,900

218,227


Securities gains (losses), net

--

--


Mortgage banking income

372,519

616,875


SBA loan related income

511,747

815,364


Commissions on investment sales

60,792

61,635


Other

764,817

812,152


Total noninterest income

2,035,392

2,847,642








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

5,176,883

4,562,970


Occupancy

619,366

608,000


Other operating

3,148,463

2,617,969


Total noninterest expense

8,944,711

7,788,939










Income before provision for income taxes

2,846,139

2,371,574








Provision for income taxes

699,712

551,721










Net Income

$           2,146,427

$            1,819,853










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,497

896,074



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

897,245

896,823



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    2.39

$                     2.03

