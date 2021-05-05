Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2021, was $824,221 or $0.92 per common share. This compares to $149,342 or $0.17 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year. This represents a 452% increase in net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $591 thousand and increases in mortgage banking income of $423 thousand.

Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $516.7 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $326.4 million and deposits were $467.3 million as of March 31, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total loans increased 2.1% and total deposits increased 5.1% versus December 31, 2020.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "we were pleased with our quarterly results, particularly the improvement in earnings over the year ago quarter, as well as the nice growth in loans and deposits during the quarter. We are also happy to report that through the end of April, we have made over $17 million of loans under the second round of PPP. This is in addition to the $56 million of PPP loans we made in the first round of PPP. This level of PPP lending demonstrates our commitment to our vision of being essential to the lives, businesses and communities we serve."

Stevens also noted "in March, our board of directors voted to increase our annual dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.65 per share, an increase of 8.3%. We're pleased to be able to share a larger portion of our financial success with our shareholders. Also during the first quarter, we converted our downtown Athens loan production office at One Press Place to a full service office. The Athens Financial Center can now offer our customers our full suite of products and services."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.











































OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















3/31/2021

12/31/2020







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 63,471,003

$ 76,418,430



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 98,489,775

75,548,813



Other investment 247,400

359,700



Mortgage loans held for sale 9,668,013

6,408,720

















Loans, net of unearned income 330,707,661

323,624,861



Allowance for loan loss (4,304,195)

(4,057,091)





Loans, net 326,403,466

319,567,770

















Premises and equipment 6,427,021

5,103,036



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 11,955,318

11,129,233





Total Assets $ 516,661,995

$ 494,535,702













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 467,283,879

$ 444,701,932



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,776,484

9,770,497



Dividends payable 582,180

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,553,078

1,928,168





Total Liabilities 479,195,622

456,400,597















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,795,076

1,794,250



Restricted Stock (63,724)

(37,976)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,159,822

4,147,114



Retained earnings 31,093,020

30,850,978



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 482,180

1,380,739





Total Stockholder's Equity 37,466,373

38,135,105



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 516,661,995

$ 494,535,702















OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















3/31/2021

3/31/2020







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,853,102

$ 3,270,326



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 187,343

88,820





Treasuries & Agencies 104,647

291,825





Corporate 67,773

--



Federal funds sold & other 20,573

140,810







4,233,437

3,791,781















Interest Expense:









Deposits 286,087

596,912



Other 155,987

--



Total Interest Expense 442,074

596,912



















Net interest income 3,791,363

3,194,869















Provision for loan losses 235,500

187,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 3,555,863

3,007,369















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 106,182

130,830



Gain on Sale of Assets --

--



Securities gains (losses), net 196,303

--



Mortgage banking income 585,233

161,492



SBA loan related income 44,446

129,978



Commissions on investment sales 79,217

145,620



Other 402,079

321,406



Total noninterest income 1,413,461

889,325















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,290,952

2,431,458



Occupancy 307,016

285,128



Other operating 1,327,366

1,018,618



Total noninterest expense 3,925,334

3,735,204



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,043,990

161,491















Provision for income taxes 219,769

12,149



















Net Income $ 824,221

$ 149,342



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 895,662

895,478





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 895,662

895,478





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.92

$ 0.17

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation