Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

News provided by

Oconee Financial Corporation

May 05, 2021, 16:01 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2021, was $824,221 or $0.92 per common share.  This compares to $149,342 or $0.17 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year.  This represents a 452% increase in net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $591 thousand and increases in mortgage banking income of $423 thousand.

Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $516.7 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020.  Total loans were $326.4 million and deposits were $467.3 million as of March 31, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total loans increased 2.1% and total deposits increased 5.1% versus December 31, 2020. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "we were pleased with our quarterly results, particularly the improvement in earnings over the year ago quarter, as well as the nice growth in loans and deposits during the quarter.  We are also happy to report that through the end of April, we have made over $17 million of loans under the second round of PPP.  This is in addition to the $56 million of PPP loans we made in the first round of PPP.  This level of PPP lending demonstrates our commitment to our vision of being essential to the lives, businesses and communities we serve."

Stevens also noted "in March, our board of directors voted to increase our annual dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.65 per share, an increase of 8.3%.  We're pleased to be able to share a larger portion of our financial success with our shareholders.  Also during the first quarter, we converted our downtown Athens loan production office at One Press Place to a full service office.  The Athens Financial Center can now offer our customers our full suite of products and services."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 






















OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











3/31/2021

12/31/2020




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         63,471,003

$          76,418,430


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

98,489,775

75,548,813


Other investment

247,400

359,700


Mortgage loans held for sale

9,668,013

6,408,720









Loans, net of unearned income

330,707,661

323,624,861


Allowance for loan loss

(4,304,195)

(4,057,091)



Loans, net

326,403,466

319,567,770









Premises and equipment

6,427,021

5,103,036


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

11,955,318

11,129,233



Total Assets

$       516,661,995

$        494,535,702







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       467,283,879

$        444,701,932


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,776,484

9,770,497


Dividends payable

582,180

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,553,078

1,928,168



Total Liabilities

479,195,622

456,400,597








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,795,076

1,794,250


Restricted Stock

(63,724)

(37,976)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822

4,147,114


Retained earnings

31,093,020

30,850,978


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

482,180

1,380,739



Total Stockholder's Equity

37,466,373

38,135,105










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       516,661,995

$        494,535,702







OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











3/31/2021

3/31/2020




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           3,853,102

$            3,270,326


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

187,343

88,820



Treasuries & Agencies

104,647

291,825



Corporate

67,773

--


Federal funds sold & other

20,573

140,810




4,233,437

3,791,781








Interest Expense:




Deposits

286,087

596,912


Other

155,987

--


Total Interest Expense

442,074

596,912










Net interest income

3,791,363

3,194,869








Provision for loan losses

235,500

187,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

3,555,863

3,007,369








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

106,182

130,830


Gain on Sale of Assets

--

--


Securities gains (losses), net

196,303

--


Mortgage banking income

585,233

161,492


SBA loan related income

44,446

129,978


Commissions on investment sales

79,217

145,620


Other

402,079

321,406


Total noninterest income

1,413,461

889,325








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,290,952

2,431,458


Occupancy

307,016

285,128


Other operating

1,327,366

1,018,618


Total noninterest expense

3,925,334

3,735,204










Income before provision for income taxes

1,043,990

161,491








Provision for income taxes

219,769

12,149










Net Income

$              824,221

$               149,342










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662

895,478



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662

895,478



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    0.92

$                     0.17

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Oconee Financial Corporation Announces Annual Dividend...

Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics