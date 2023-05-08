Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Oconee Financial Corporation

May 08, 2023, 16:01 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2023.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2023, was $1,127,683 or $1.26 per common share.  This compares to $590,376 or $0.66 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year, an increase of 91%.  The increase in net earnings for the first quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $1,246,000 compared to the same period of 2022.  This was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $669,000, interest income on investments of $696,000 and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $268,000.

Total assets as of March 31, 2023, were $526.1 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2%.  Total loans were $298.8 million and total deposits were $466.2 million as of March 31, 2023.  This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022.  As of March 31, 2023, total loans increased 1.08% and total deposits decreased 5.8% versus December 31, 2022.  The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits.  Book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $35.06 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022.  The increase in book value per share during the year was due to improvement in the unrealized loss position in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the first quarter's results noted "We were very pleased with the first quarter results for 2023.  Our first quarter 2023 results, in comparison to first quarter results of 2022, show that we're successfully navigating a challenging interest rate environment.  We continue to see good loan production and sound credit quality.  We were pleased to announce and pay an annual dividend of $0.85 per share in April.  This 21% increase over the dividend paid in 2022 reflects our overall financial strength.  We were also pleased to announce the recent opening of our Macon branch and expansion into the Central Georgia market."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates five full-service financial centers and one loan production office.  In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











3/31/2023

12/31/2022




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         32,200,859

$          51,430,016


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

162,671,878

159,640,457


Other investment

905,800

285,500


Mortgage loans held for sale

1,789,420

140,409









Loans, net of unearned income

303,106,377

300,130,642


Allowance for loan loss

(4,333,414)

(4,549,357)



Loans, net

298,772,963

295,581,285









Premises and equipment

8,066,029

8,000,576


Other assets

21,674,245

21,669,411



Total Assets

$       526,081,194

$        536,747,654







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       466,175,844

$        494,869,684


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,824,380

9,818,393


Dividends payable

762,022

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,884,858

2,976,386



Total Liabilities

494,647,105

507,664,463








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,796,746

1,795,900


Restricted Stock

(72,695)

(43,528)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,192,523

4,176,342


Retained earnings

37,130,422

36,764,762


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(11,612,906)

(13,610,285)



Total Stockholder's Equity

31,434,089

29,083,191










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       526,081,194

$        536,747,654










Book Value Per Share

$                  35.06

$                   32.43














OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











3/31/2023

3/31/2022




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           3,958,727

$            3,290,023


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

189,681

195,025



Treasuries & Agencies

1,003,901

302,064



Corporate

94,766

94,974


Federal funds sold & other

305,658

37,654




5,552,733

3,919,740








Interest Expense:




Deposits

518,556

170,881


Other

195,091

155,987


Total Interest Expense

713,647

326,868










Net interest income

4,839,086

3,592,872








Provision for loan losses

--

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

4,839,086

3,592,872








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

161,787

162,946


Loss on Sale of Assets

3,900

--


Securities gains (losses), net

--

--


Mortgage banking income

137,985

378,500


SBA loan related income

448,940

102,525


Commissions on investment sales

25,081

23,745


Other

396,074

401,071


Total noninterest income

1,173,767

1,068,787








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,604,784

2,300,196


Occupancy

301,090

302,906


Other operating

1,594,033

1,296,419


Total noninterest expense

4,499,906

3,899,521










Income before provision for income taxes

1,512,947

762,138








Provision for income taxes

385,264

171,762










Net Income

$           1,127,683

$               590,376










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,497

896,074



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

897,245

896,822



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.26

$                     0.66

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Oconee Financial Corporation Announces Increase in Annual Dividend

Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics