Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2022.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2022, was $1,271,602 or $1.42 per common share.  This compares to $708,199 or $0.79 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 79.6%.  The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $852,000 compared to the same period of 2021.  This was mainly due to increases in interest income on investments of $660,000 and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $395,000.

Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2022 was $4,123,685 or $4.60 per common share.  This compares to $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021.  This represents an increase of 37.5% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. 

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $536.7 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 6.0%.  Total loans were $295.6 million and total deposits were $494.9 million as of December 31, 2022.  This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021.  As of December 31, 2022, total loans decreased 0.8% and total deposits decreased 4.8% versus December 31, 2021.  The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a decline in retail and municipal deposits.  Book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $32.43 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in book value per share during the year was due to unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We were very pleased with both the fourth quarter and full year results for 2022.  We believe we're successfully navigating a very challenging interest rate environment.  We continue to see good loan production and sound credit quality."   

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office.  In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











12/31/2022

12/31/2021




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$          51,430,016

$           85,774,514


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

159,640,457

162,165,152


Other investment

285,500

247,400


Mortgage loans held for sale

140,409

1,212,617









Loans, net of unearned income

300,130,642

302,523,687


Allowance for loan loss

(4,549,357)

(4,542,292)



Loans, net

295,581,285

297,981,395









Premises and equipment

8,000,576

8,602,518


Other assets

21,669,411

15,158,402



Total Assets

$        536,747,653

$         571,141,998







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$        494,869,684

$         519,693,969


Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

--

--


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,818,393

9,794,445


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,976,385

2,320,963



Total Liabilities

507,664,463

531,809,377








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,795,900

1,795,076


Restricted Stock

(43,528)

(38,311)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342

4,159,822


Retained earnings

36,764,762

33,268,328


Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(13,610,285)

147,706



Total Stockholder's Equity

29,083,191

39,332,621










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$        536,747,653

$         571,141,998










Book Value Per Share

$                   32.43

$                    43.88







OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











12/31/2022

12/31/2021




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$          13,924,934

$           15,281,802


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

765,942

685,752



Treasuries & Agencies

2,103,601

875,535



Corporate

379,271

346,038


Federal funds sold & other

743,302

102,278




17,917,050

17,291,405








Interest Expense:




Deposits

783,609

1,001,740


Other

639,116

623,949


Total Interest Expense

1,422,725

1,625,689










Net interest income

16,494,326

15,665,716








Provision for loan losses

--

456,000









Net income after provision for loan losses

16,494,326

15,209,716








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

645,856

458,943


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227

(268,123)


Securities gains (losses), net

749

172,312


Mortgage banking income

1,017,698

2,067,991


SBA loan related income

1,245,249

339,651


Commissions on investment sales

122,104

187,329


Other

1,616,323

1,434,421


Total noninterest income

4,866,206

4,392,523








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

9,496,173

9,300,150


Occupancy

1,181,164

1,425,137


Other operating

5,354,838

5,145,490


Total noninterest expense

16,032,175

15,870,776










Income before provision for income taxes

5,328,357

3,731,463








Provision for income taxes

1,204,672

731,934










Net Income

$            4,123,685

$             2,999,529










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,824

896,412



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

896,412



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     4.60

$                      3.35

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











12/31/2022

12/31/2021




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$            3,767,185

$             3,923,036


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

189,802

168,142



Treasuries & Agencies

924,721

264,838



 Corporate

94,766

94,766


Federal funds sold & other

431,509

36,578




5,407,982

4,487,360








Interest Expense:




Deposits

275,659

218,171


Other

166,786

155,987


Total Interest Expense

442,444

374,158










Net interest income

4,965,538

4,113,203








Provision for loan losses

--

220,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

4,965,538

3,892,703








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

159,193

126,728


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--

(203,971)


Securities gains (losses), net

--

--


Mortgage banking income

153,933

405,419


SBA loan related income

260,035

183,938


Commissions on investment sales

21,619

24,249


Other

391,309

378,718


Total noninterest income

986,089

915,081








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,628,861

2,433,066


Occupancy

289,423

375,854


Other operating

1,402,034

1,144,600


Total noninterest expense

4,320,318

3,953,519










Income before provision for income taxes

1,631,308

854,265








Provision for income taxes

359,706

146,066










Net Income

$            1,271,602

$                708,199










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,824

896,412



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

896,412



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     1.42

$                      0.79

