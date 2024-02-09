Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2023, was $847 thousand or $0.90 per common share. This compares to $1.3 million or $1.42 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 33%. The decrease in net earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease in non-interest income of $77 thousand and an increase of net interest income of $741 thousand, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $1.0 million over the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was due to the recording of a tax related adjustment to the bargain purchase gain of $222 thousand from the merger with Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal"). This decrease was offset by an increase in Mortgage Banking income of $108 thousand over the same period of 2022. $780 thousand of the quarterly increase in non-interest expense was attributable to expenses related to the Elberton Federal merger and higher incentive accruals in the fourth quarter. The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1.5 million, interest income on investments of $181 thousand, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $942 thousand, offset by increases in interest expense on deposits and interest expense on borrowings of $1.9 million.

Unaudited net income, YTD as of December 31, 2023, was $5.9 million, or $6.32 per common share. This compares to $4.1 million or $4.60 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 44% in year-to-date net earnings as compared to the same period in 2022. YTD earnings for 2023 also includes expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal of $625 thousand and a recorded bargain purchase gain of $1.8 million.

Total assets as of December 31, 2023, were $589.1 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 10%. Total loans were $342.4 million and total deposits were $532 million as of December 31, 2023. This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, total loans increased 15.6% and total deposits increased 7.5% versus December 31, 2022. The Increase in total deposits and total assets is in part due to the merger with Elberton. Elberton loans of $19.5 million and deposits of $16.1 million are included in the increase. Book value per share at December 31, 2023 was $40.44 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022. The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, including the bargain purchase gain noted above as well as a year-to-date increase in Other Comprehensive Income, which includes an increase in the fair value of derivatives of $355 thousand as well as a decrease in the Bank's unrealized loss in the investment portfolio of $ 2.6 million.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter and full year results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our performance in 2023. In a year where the banking industry saw an overall decline in earnings, we saw an increase in earnings per share of almost 6% excluding the bargain purchase gain and related merger expenses. I think our team did a fantastic job of navigating a very challenging interest rate environment. Particularly noteworthy was our growth in deposits of approximately 4%, excluding acquired deposits, in a year where the majority of banks experienced a decline in deposits."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County. In February 2024, Oconee State bank celebrated 64 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in January 1999 to serve as the holding company of Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, www.oconeestatebank.com for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















12/31/2023

12/31/2022







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 53,094,864

$ 51,430,016



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 159,634,267

159,640,457



Other investment 449,274

285,500



Mortgage loans held for sale 516,750

140,409

















Loans, net of unearned income 346,988,279

300,130,642



Allowance for loan loss (4,600,281)

(4,549,357)





Loans, net 342,387,998

295,581,285

















Premises and equipment 8,795,018

8,000,576



Other assets 24,179,471

21,669,411





Total Assets $ 589,057,644

$ 536,747,654













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 531,966,215

$ 494,869,684



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,000,000

--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,342,342

9,818,393



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,438,498

2,976,386





Total Liabilities 546,747,054

507,664,463















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 2,096,560

1,795,900



Restricted Stock (71,214)

(43,528)



Additional Paid in Capital 7,042,299

4,176,342



Stock Subscription --

--



Retained earnings 43,853,919

36,764,762



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives (10,610,974)

(13,610,285)





Total Stockholder's Equity 42,310,589

29,083,191



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 589,057,644

$ 536,747,654



















Book Value Per Share $ 40.44

$ 32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















12/31/2023

12/31/2022







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 5,238,907

$ 3,767,185



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 189,258

189,802





Treasuries & Agencies 1,105,512

924,721





Corporate 94,766

94,766



Federal funds sold & other 1,373,046

431,509



Total Interest Income 8,001,489

5,407,982















Interest Expense:









Deposits 1,849,141

275,659



Other 445,200

166,786



Total Interest Expense 2,294,341

442,444



















Net interest income 5,707,148

4,965,538















Provision for loan losses 123,109

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 5,584,038

4,965,538















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 179,051

159,193



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets --

--



Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal (221,959)

--



Securities gains (losses), net 0

--



Mortgage banking income 262,196

153,933



SBA loan related income 269,179

260,035



Commissions on investment sales 25,746

21,619



Other 395,100

391,309



Total noninterest income 909,313

986,089















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 3,409,346

2,628,861



Occupancy 367,609

289,423



Other operating 1,573,030

1,402,034



Total noninterest expense 5,349,986

4,320,318



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,143,366

1,631,308















Provision for income taxes 296,517

359,706



















Net Income $ 846,849

$ 1,271,602



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 1,046,262

896,824





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 937,599

896,823





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.90

$ 1.42

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















12/31/2023

12/31/2022







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 18,281,215

$ 13,924,934



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 757,922

765,942





Treasuries & Agencies 4,242,720

2,103,601





Corporate 389,087

379,271



Federal funds sold & other 2,797,443

743,302



Total Interest Income 26,468,388

17,917,050















Interest Expense:









Deposits 4,493,800

783,609



Other 1,323,201

639,116



Total Interest Expense 5,817,000

1,422,725



















Net interest income 20,651,387

16,494,325















Provision for loan losses 225,250

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 20,426,136

16,494,325















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 662,425

645,856



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets 3,900

218,227



Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal 1,836,838

--



Securities gains (losses), net 2,237

749



Mortgage banking income 964,261

1,017,698



SBA loan related income 981,185

1,245,249



Commissions on investment sales 129,198

122,104



Other 1,510,637

1,616,323



Total noninterest income 6,090,682

4,866,206















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 11,436,803

9,496,173



Occupancy 1,354,236

1,181,164



Other operating 6,471,744

5,354,838



Total noninterest expense 19,262,783

16,032,175



















Income before provision for income taxes 7,254,035

5,328,356















Provision for income taxes 1,327,858

1,204,672



















Net Income $ 5,926,177

$ 4,123,684



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 1,046,262

896,824





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 937,599

896,823





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 6.32

$ 4.60

