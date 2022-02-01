Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ending December 31, 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2021, was $708,199 or $0.79 per common share.  This compares to $333,597 or $0.37 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 112.3%.  The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $520,000.  Interest income on loans increased $220,000 primarily due to recognition of loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).  Interest income on investments increased $193,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $94,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.

Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2021 was $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share.  This compares to $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share for YTD as of December 31st of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 58.8% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from PPP fees recognized of $1,227,000.

Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $571.1 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.5%.  Total loans were $298.0 million and deposits were $519.7 million as of December 31, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  As of December 31, 2021, total loans decreased 6.8% and total deposits increased 16.9% versus December 31, 2020.  Excluding the effect of pay downs on PPP loans during 2021, loans increased $29.9 million, or 9.4%.  Book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $43.88 versus $42.56 at December 31, 2020.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results.  Both measures reflect a significant improvement over the same period a year ago and reflect the dedication and quality work of our team.

2022 will be a transitional year for the Bank, as we work to continue improving results, while at the same time, working to replace over $2 million of non-recurring PPP fees we saw in 2021.  We are confident that our talented team of bankers will meet this challenge, but improving on our 2021 results will be no small task."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank will celebrate 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











12/31/2021

12/31/2020




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$   85,774,514

$   76,418,430


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

162,165,152

75,548,813


Other investment

247,400

359,700


Mortgage loans held for sale

1,212,617

6,408,720









Loans, net of unearned income

302,523,687

323,624,861


Allowance for loan loss

(4,542,292)

(4,057,091)



Loans, net

297,981,395

319,567,770









Premises and equipment

8,602,518

5,103,036


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

15,158,403

11,129,233



Total Assets

$ 571,141,998

$ 494,535,702







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$ 519,693,969

$ 444,701,932


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,794,445

9,770,497


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,320,963

1,928,168



Total Liabilities

531,809,377

456,400,597








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,795,076

1,794,250


Restricted Stock

(38,311)

(37,976)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822

4,147,114


Retained earnings

33,268,328

30,850,978


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

147,706

1,380,739



Total Stockholder's Equity

39,332,621

38,135,105










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 571,141,998

$ 494,535,702










Book Value Per Share

$            43.88

$            42.56














OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











12/31/2021

12/31/2020




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$ 3,923,036

$ 3,702,713


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

168,142

150,758



Treasuries & Agencies

264,838

139,227



 Corporate

94,766

45,187


Federal funds sold & other

36,578

23,305




4,487,360

4,061,190








Interest Expense:




Deposits

218,171

287,415


Other

155,987

180,617


Total Interest Expense

374,158

468,032










Net interest income

4,113,203

3,593,158








Provision for loan losses

220,500

387,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

3,892,703

3,205,658








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

126,728

114,185


Loss on Sale of Assets

(203,971)

500


Securities gains (losses), net

--

--


Mortgage banking income

405,419

668,645


SBA loan related income

183,938

26,539


Commissions on investment sales

24,249

106,387


Other

378,718

337,942


Total noninterest income

915,081

1,254,199








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,433,066

2,593,870


Occupancy

375,854

304,015


Other operating

1,144,600

1,203,959


Total noninterest expense

3,953,519

4,101,844










Income before provision for income taxes

854,265

358,012








Provision for income taxes

146,066

24,415










Net Income

$    708,199

$    333,597










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,412

897,125



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,412

896,163



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          0.79

$          0.37

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











12/31/2021

12/31/2020




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$ 15,281,802

$ 14,587,768


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

685,752

407,768



Treasuries & Agencies

875,535

804,391



Corporate

346,038

58,594


Federal funds sold & other

102,278

203,373




17,291,405

16,061,894








Interest Expense:




Deposits

1,001,740

1,597,785


Other

623,949

316,410


Total Interest Expense

1,625,689

1,914,195










Net interest income

15,665,716

14,147,699








Provision for loan losses

456,000

1,250,000









Net income after provision for loan losses

15,209,716

12,897,699








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

458,943

453,798


Loss on Sale of Assets

(268,123)

(17,655)


Securities gains (losses), net

172,312

182,860


Mortgage banking income

2,067,991

1,919,163


SBA loan related income

339,651

615,891


Commissions on investment sales

187,329

536,908


Other

1,434,421

1,258,024


Total noninterest income

4,392,523

4,948,990








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

9,300,150

10,085,635


Occupancy

1,425,137

1,204,014


Other operating

5,145,490

4,301,175


Total noninterest expense

15,870,776

15,590,824










Income before provision for income taxes

3,731,463

2,255,864








Provision for income taxes

731,934

367,072










Net Income

$   2,999,529

$   1,888,792










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,412

895,237



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,412

895,401



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$            3.35

$            2.11

