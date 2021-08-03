Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

News provided by

Oconee Financial Corporation

Aug 03, 2021, 16:01 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2021, was $812,417 or $0.91 per common share.  This compares to $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year.  This represents an 8.7% decrease in net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The decrease for the second quarter was mainly attributed to merger expenses of $196,000 relating to our pending acquisition of Elberton Federal Savings and Loan Association. Excluding these merger-related charges, net earnings for the second quarter were $967,257.  This represents an 8.8% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2021 was $1,636,638 or $1.83 per common share.  This compares to $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 57.6% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $835,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $579,000.

Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $529.3 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020.  Total loans were $301.0 million and deposits were $478.9 million as of June 30, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  As of June 30, 2021, total loans decreased 5.8% and total deposits increased 7.7% versus December 31, 2020.  Book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $43.43.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted "we're pleased with our earnings for the second quarter.  So far in the third quarter we're seeing good lending momentum across all our markets".

Stevens also noted "in the second quarter, we moved into our corporate headquarters in downtown Watkinsville.  This move allowed us to not only house our executive and support staff in one building but also downsize our square footage and reduced our occupancy costs.  Also, the regulatory application for the Elberton Federal merger has now been filed and we are looking forward to completing the merger."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











6/30/2021

12/31/2020




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$   76,805,785

$   76,418,430


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

126,595,713

75,548,813


Other investment

247,400

359,700


Mortgage loans held for sale

5,294,138

6,408,720









Loans, net of unearned income

305,344,255

323,624,861


Allowance for loan loss

(4,313,844)

(4,057,091)



Loans, net

301,030,411

319,567,770









Premises and equipment

8,105,088

5,103,036


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

11,189,054

11,129,233



Total Assets

$ 529,267,589

$ 494,535,702







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$ 478,936,187

$ 444,701,932


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,782,471

9,770,497


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,652,497

1,928,168



Total Liabilities

490,371,155

456,400,597








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,795,076

1,794,250


Restricted Stock

(63,724)

(37,976)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822

4,147,114


Retained earnings

31,905,437

30,850,978


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,099,823

1,380,739



Total Stockholder's Equity

38,896,434

38,135,105










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 529,267,589

$ 494,535,702










Book Value Per Share

$            43.43

$            42.56

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











6/30/2021

6/30/2020




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$ 7,740,280

$ 7,065,011


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

353,938

174,792



Treasuries & Agencies

360,916

496,949



Corporate

158,622

875


Federal funds sold & other

39,954

160,255




8,653,710

7,897,882








Interest Expense:




Deposits

546,632

972,292


Other

311,974

18,196


Total Interest Expense

858,606

990,488










Net interest income

7,795,104

6,907,394








Provision for loan losses

235,500

375,000









Net income after provision for loan losses

7,559,604

6,532,394








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

215,134

230,047


Loss on Sale of Assets

(36,462)

(13,291)


Securities gains (losses), net

172,312

163,994


Mortgage banking income

1,202,670

623,399


SBA loan related income

118,545

309,548


Commissions on investment sales

139,341

283,289


Other

749,472

609,281


Total noninterest income

2,561,011

2,206,266








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

4,645,279

4,897,962


Occupancy

661,406

593,458


Other operating

2,743,975

1,957,723


Total noninterest expense

8,050,659

7,449,143










Income before provision for income taxes

2,069,956

1,289,518








Provision for income taxes

433,318

250,807










Net Income

$ 1,636,638

$ 1,038,711










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662

895,237



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662

895,401



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          1.83

$          1.15

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











6/30/2021

6/30/2020




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$ 3,887,179

$ 3,794,685


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

166,595

85,972



Treasuries & Agencies

256,269

205,124



 Corporate

90,849

875


Federal funds sold & other

19,381

19,445




4,420,273

4,106,101








Interest Expense:




Deposits

260,545

375,380


Other

155,987

18,196


Total Interest Expense

416,532

393,576










Net interest income

4,003,741

3,712,525








Provision for loan losses

--

187,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

4,003,741

3,525,025








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

108,952

99,217


Loss on Sale of Assets

(36,462)

(13,291)


Securities gains (losses), net

(23,991)

163,994


Mortgage banking income

617,436

461,907


SBA loan related income

74,099

179,570


Commissions on investment sales

60,124

137,669


Other

347,393

287,875


Total noninterest income

1,147,551

1,316,941








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,354,327

2,466,504


Occupancy

354,390

308,330


Other operating

1,416,609

939,104


Total noninterest expense

4,125,326

3,713,938










Income before provision for income taxes

1,025,966

1,128,028








Provision for income taxes

213,549

238,658










Net Income

$    812,417

$    889,370










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662

895,237



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662

895,401



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          0.91

$          0.99

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Oconee State Bank and Elberton Federal Enter Into Merger Agreement...

Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics