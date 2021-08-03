Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2021, was $812,417 or $0.91 per common share. This compares to $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year. This represents an 8.7% decrease in net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease for the second quarter was mainly attributed to merger expenses of $196,000 relating to our pending acquisition of Elberton Federal Savings and Loan Association. Excluding these merger-related charges, net earnings for the second quarter were $967,257. This represents an 8.8% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2021 was $1,636,638 or $1.83 per common share. This compares to $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 57.6% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $835,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $579,000.

Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $529.3 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $301.0 million and deposits were $478.9 million as of June 30, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, total loans decreased 5.8% and total deposits increased 7.7% versus December 31, 2020. Book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $43.43.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted "we're pleased with our earnings for the second quarter. So far in the third quarter we're seeing good lending momentum across all our markets".

Stevens also noted "in the second quarter, we moved into our corporate headquarters in downtown Watkinsville. This move allowed us to not only house our executive and support staff in one building but also downsize our square footage and reduced our occupancy costs. Also, the regulatory application for the Elberton Federal merger has now been filed and we are looking forward to completing the merger."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















6/30/2021

12/31/2020







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 76,805,785

$ 76,418,430



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 126,595,713

75,548,813



Other investment 247,400

359,700



Mortgage loans held for sale 5,294,138

6,408,720

















Loans, net of unearned income 305,344,255

323,624,861



Allowance for loan loss (4,313,844)

(4,057,091)





Loans, net 301,030,411

319,567,770

















Premises and equipment 8,105,088

5,103,036



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 11,189,054

11,129,233





Total Assets $ 529,267,589

$ 494,535,702













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 478,936,187

$ 444,701,932



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,782,471

9,770,497



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,652,497

1,928,168





Total Liabilities 490,371,155

456,400,597















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,795,076

1,794,250



Restricted Stock (63,724)

(37,976)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,159,822

4,147,114



Retained earnings 31,905,437

30,850,978



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 1,099,823

1,380,739





Total Stockholder's Equity 38,896,434

38,135,105



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 529,267,589

$ 494,535,702



















Book Value Per Share $ 43.43

$ 42.56

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















6/30/2021

6/30/2020







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 7,740,280

$ 7,065,011



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 353,938

174,792





Treasuries & Agencies 360,916

496,949





Corporate 158,622

875



Federal funds sold & other 39,954

160,255







8,653,710

7,897,882















Interest Expense:









Deposits 546,632

972,292



Other 311,974

18,196



Total Interest Expense 858,606

990,488



















Net interest income 7,795,104

6,907,394















Provision for loan losses 235,500

375,000

















Net income after provision for loan losses 7,559,604

6,532,394















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 215,134

230,047



Loss on Sale of Assets (36,462)

(13,291)



Securities gains (losses), net 172,312

163,994



Mortgage banking income 1,202,670

623,399



SBA loan related income 118,545

309,548



Commissions on investment sales 139,341

283,289



Other 749,472

609,281



Total noninterest income 2,561,011

2,206,266















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 4,645,279

4,897,962



Occupancy 661,406

593,458



Other operating 2,743,975

1,957,723



Total noninterest expense 8,050,659

7,449,143



















Income before provision for income taxes 2,069,956

1,289,518















Provision for income taxes 433,318

250,807



















Net Income $ 1,636,638

$ 1,038,711



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 895,662

895,237





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 895,662

895,401





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.83

$ 1.15

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















6/30/2021

6/30/2020







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,887,179

$ 3,794,685



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 166,595

85,972





Treasuries & Agencies 256,269

205,124





Corporate 90,849

875



Federal funds sold & other 19,381

19,445







4,420,273

4,106,101















Interest Expense:









Deposits 260,545

375,380



Other 155,987

18,196



Total Interest Expense 416,532

393,576



















Net interest income 4,003,741

3,712,525















Provision for loan losses --

187,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 4,003,741

3,525,025















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 108,952

99,217



Loss on Sale of Assets (36,462)

(13,291)



Securities gains (losses), net (23,991)

163,994



Mortgage banking income 617,436

461,907



SBA loan related income 74,099

179,570



Commissions on investment sales 60,124

137,669



Other 347,393

287,875



Total noninterest income 1,147,551

1,316,941















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,354,327

2,466,504



Occupancy 354,390

308,330



Other operating 1,416,609

939,104



Total noninterest expense 4,125,326

3,713,938



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,025,966

1,128,028















Provision for income taxes 213,549

238,658



















Net Income $ 812,417

$ 889,370



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 895,662

895,237





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 895,662

895,401





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.91

$ 0.99

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation