Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Oconee Financial Corporation

Aug 04, 2022, 16:01 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2022.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2022, was $1,229,477 or $1.37 per common share.  This compares to $812,417 or $0.91 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of 51.3%.  The increase in net earnings for the second quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in SBA loan related income of $639,000.  Net interest income decreased $284,000 for the second quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.  This was mainly due to the decline in loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $687,000 versus the second quarter of 2021.  Interest income on investments increased $97,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investments securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $102,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings for the second quarter were $1,062,293, or $1.18 per share.

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2022 was $1,819,853, or $2.03 per common share.  This compares to $1,636,638 or $1.83 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 11.2% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings YTD June 30, 2022 were $1,652,669, or $1.84 per share.

Total assets as of June 30, 2022, were $505.9 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 11.4%.  Total loans were $293.9 million and total deposits were $464.4 million as of June 30, 2022.  This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021.  As of June 30, 2022, total loans decreased 1.4% and total deposits decreased 10.6% versus December 31, 2021.  Excluding the effect of paydowns on PPP loans that has continued into 2022, loans decreased $625 thousand, or 0.2%.  Book value per share at June 30, 2022 was $32.91 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in book value per share during the first half of the year was due to recording $10.9 million of unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted, "We had an excellent second quarter, with strong earnings improvement over last quarter and versus the second quarter of last year.  Our team is doing an excellent job of improving earnings, especially in light of replacing almost $700,000 of PPP loan fees we had in the second quarter a year ago."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











6/30/2022

12/31/2021




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         32,116,471

$          85,774,514


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

150,386,861

162,165,152


Other investment

285,600

247,400


Mortgage loans held for sale

1,936,913

1,212,617









Loans, net of unearned income

298,456,019

302,523,687


Allowance for loan loss

(4,549,025)

(4,542,292)



Loans, net

293,906,994

297,981,395









Premises and equipment

7,990,608

8,602,518


Other assets

19,293,786

15,158,402



Total Assets

$       505,917,233

$        571,141,998







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       464,381,658

$        519,693,969


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,806,419

9,794,445


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,239,113

2,320,963



Total Liabilities

476,427,191

531,809,377








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,795,900

1,795,076


Restricted Stock

(70,523)

(38,311)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342

4,159,822


Retained earnings

34,460,929

33,268,328


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(10,872,606)

147,706



Total Stockholder's Equity

29,490,042

39,332,621










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       505,917,233

$        571,141,998










Book Value Per Share

$                  32.91

$                   43.88














OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











6/30/2022

6/30/2021




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           6,623,582

$            7,740,280


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

387,964

353,938



Treasuries & Agencies

625,557

360,916



Corporate

189,740

158,622


Federal funds sold & other

127,129

39,954




7,953,972

8,653,710








Interest Expense:




Deposits

329,127

546,632


Other

311,974

311,974


Total Interest Expense

641,101

858,606










Net interest income

7,312,871

7,795,104








Provision for loan losses

--

235,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

7,312,871

7,559,604








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

323,389

215,134


Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227

(36,462)


Securities gains (losses), net

--

172,312


Mortgage banking income

616,875

1,202,670


SBA loan related income

815,364

118,545


Commissions on investment sales

61,635

139,341


Other

812,152

749,472


Total noninterest income

2,847,642

2,561,011








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

4,562,970

4,645,279


Occupancy

608,000

661,406


Other operating

2,617,969

2,743,975


Total noninterest expense

7,788,939

8,050,659










Income before provision for income taxes

2,371,574

2,069,956








Provision for income taxes

551,721

433,318










Net Income

$           1,819,853

$            1,636,638










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074

895,662



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

895,662



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    2.03

$                     1.83

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











6/30/2022

6/30/2021




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           3,333,559

$            3,887,179


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

192,939

166,595



Treasuries & Agencies

323,493

256,269



 Corporate

94,766

90,849


Federal funds sold & other

89,475

19,381




4,034,232

4,420,273








Interest Expense:




Deposits

158,246

260,545


Other

155,987

155,987


Total Interest Expense

314,233

416,532










Net interest income

3,719,999

4,003,741








Provision for loan losses

--

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

3,719,999

4,003,741








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

160,443

108,952


Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227

(36,462)


Securities gains (losses), net

--

(23,991)


Mortgage banking income

238,374

617,436


SBA loan related income

712,838

74,099


Commissions on investment sales

37,890

60,124


Other

411,082

347,393


Total noninterest income

1,778,854

1,147,551








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,262,774

2,354,327


Occupancy

305,094

354,390


Other operating

1,321,550

1,416,609


Total noninterest expense

3,889,418

4,125,325










Income before provision for income taxes

1,609,435

1,025,966








Provision for income taxes

379,959

213,549










Net Income

$           1,229,477

$               812,417










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074

895,662



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

895,662



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.37

$                     0.91

