Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Oconee Financial Corporation

Nov 03, 2021, 11:00 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2021, was $654,692 or $0.73 per common share.  This compares to $516,482 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 26.8%.  .  The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $110,000.  While interest income on loans decreased $202,000 due to lower loan yields during 2021, interest income on investments increased $249,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $63,000, primarily due to lower rates on deposits.

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2021 was $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share.  This compares to $1,555,194 or $1.73 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 47.3% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $964,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $412,000.

Total assets as of September 30, 2021, were $532.2 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020.  Total loans were $297.7 million and deposits were $481.2 million as of September 30, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  As of September 30, 2021, total loans decreased 6.9% and total deposits increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2020.  Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $43.88.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted, "we're pleased with our growth in earnings for the quarter and for the year to date.  While loans decreased over the prior year, this was primarily due to a $39 million decrease in PPP loans versus the year ago level.  We saw very strong loan demand in the third quarter and strong loan demand continues into the fourth quarter.  This growth reflects the vibrancy of our markets and the quality of our lending team."  

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











9/30/2021

12/31/2020




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$   75,024,113

$   76,418,430


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

137,637,156

75,548,813


Other investment

247,400

359,700


Mortgage loans held for sale

1,994,769

6,408,720









Loans, net of unearned income

301,996,154

323,624,861


Allowance for loan loss

(4,316,855)

(4,057,091)



Loans, net

297,679,299

319,567,770









Premises and equipment

8,186,982

5,103,036


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

11,465,768

11,129,233



Total Assets

$ 532,235,487

$ 494,535,702







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$ 481,178,740

$ 444,701,932


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,788,458

9,770,497


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,970,147

1,928,168



Total Liabilities

492,937,345

456,400,597








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,795,076

1,794,250


Restricted Stock

(63,724)

(37,976)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822

4,147,114


Retained earnings

32,560,129

30,850,978


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

846,839

1,380,739



Total Stockholder's Equity

39,298,142

38,135,105










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 532,235,487

$ 494,535,702










Book Value Per Share

$            43.88

$            42.56

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD









9/30/2021

9/30/2020



(Unaudited)

Interest Income:



Loans

$ 3,618,485

$ 3,820,044

Securities available for sale




State, County & Municipal

163,671

82,218


Treasuries & Agencies

249,781

168,215


 Corporate

92,651

12,531

Federal funds sold & other

25,746

19,813



4,150,335

4,102,821






Interest Expense:



Deposits

236,938

338,078

Other

155,988

117,597

Total Interest Expense

392,926

455,675








Net interest income

3,757,409

3,647,146






Provision for loan losses

--

487,500







Net income after provision for loan losses

3,757,409

3,159,646






Noninterest income



Service charges on deposit accounts

117,081

109,566

Loss on Sale of Assets

(27,690)

(4,864)

Securities gains (losses), net

--

18,866

Mortgage banking income

459,902

627,119

SBA loan related income

37,168

279,804

Commissions on investment sales

23,738

147,232

Other

306,231

310,801

Total noninterest income

916,430

1,488,524






Noninterest expense



Salaries and employee benefits

2,221,805

2,593,803

Occupancy

387,877

306,541

Other operating

1,256,915

1,139,494

Total noninterest expense

3,866,597

4,039,838








Income before provision for income taxes

807,242

608,332






Provision for income taxes

152,550

91,850








Net Income

$    654,692

$    516,482








Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662

895,237


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662

895,401


QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          0.73

$          0.58

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD









9/30/2021

9/30/2020



(Unaudited)

Interest Income:



Loans

$ 11,358,766

$ 10,885,055

Securities available for sale




State, County & Municipal

517,609

257,010


Treasuries & Agencies

610,697

665,164


Corporate

251,273

13,406

Federal funds sold & other

65,700

180,068



12,804,045

12,000,703






Interest Expense:



Deposits

783,570

1,310,370

Other

467,962

135,793

Total Interest Expense

1,251,532

1,446,163








Net interest income

11,552,513

10,554,540






Provision for loan losses

235,500

862,500







Net income after provision for loan losses

11,317,013

9,692,040






Noninterest income



Service charges on deposit accounts

332,215

339,613

Loss on Sale of Assets

(64,151)

(18,155)

Securities gains (losses), net

172,312

182,860

Mortgage banking income

1,662,571

1,250,518

SBA loan related income

155,713

589,352

Commissions on investment sales

163,080

430,521

Other

1,055,703

920,082

Total noninterest income

3,477,442

3,694,790






Noninterest expense



Salaries and employee benefits

6,867,084

7,491,765

Occupancy

1,049,283

899,999

Other operating

4,000,890

3,097,216

Total noninterest expense

11,917,257

11,488,980








Income before provision for income taxes

2,877,198

1,897,851






Provision for income taxes

585,868

342,657








Net Income

$   2,291,330

$   1,555,194








Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662

895,237


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662

895,401


YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$            2.56

$            1.73

