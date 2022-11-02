Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Nov 02, 2022, 16:01 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2022.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2022, was $1,032,230 or $1.15 per common share.  This compares to $654,692 or $0.73 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 57.7%.  The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in interest income on investments of $489,000.  Net interest income increased $459,000 for the third quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.  This was mainly due to the increase in interest income on investments, which is attributed to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $54,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits versus a year ago.

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2022 was $2,852,083 or $3.18 per common share.  This compares to $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 24.5% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 were $2,685,083 or $2.99 per share.

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $533.0 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 6.7%.  Total loans were $291.1 million and total deposits were $488.4 million as of September 30, 2022.  This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021.  As of September 30, 2022, total loans decreased 2.3% and total deposits decreased 6.0% versus December 31, 2021.  The decrease in total deposits and total assets is due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits.  Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.54 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in book value per share during the year was due to the recording of unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted "we were very pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date results.  Earnings are substantially improved over the comparable periods and reflect the outstanding efforts of our team members in the day to day execution of our strategic plan."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











9/30/2022

12/31/2021




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$          50,506,172

$           85,774,514


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

161,449,262

162,165,152


Other investment

473,000

247,400


Mortgage loans held for sale

721,050

1,212,617









Loans, net of unearned income

295,671,869

302,523,687


Allowance for loan loss

(4,549,277)

(4,542,292)



Loans, net

291,122,592

297,981,395









Premises and equipment

7,862,995

8,602,518


Other assets

20,829,860

15,158,402



Total Assets

$        532,964,932

$         571,141,998







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$        488,440,786

$         519,693,969


Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

5,000,000

--


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,812,406

9,794,445


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,349,083

2,320,963



Total Liabilities

505,602,276

531,809,377








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,795,900

1,795,076


Restricted Stock

(70,523)

(38,311)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342

4,159,822


Retained earnings

35,493,159

33,268,328


Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(14,032,222)

147,706



Total Stockholder's Equity

27,362,656

39,332,621










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$        532,964,932

$         571,141,998










Book Value Per Share

$                   30.54

$                    43.88

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











9/30/2022

9/30/2021




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$          10,157,749

$           11,358,766


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

576,141

517,609



Treasuries & Agencies

1,178,880

610,697



Corporate

284,505

251,273


Federal funds sold & other

311,793

65,700




12,509,068

12,804,045








Interest Expense:




Deposits

507,950

783,570


Other

472,330

467,962


Total Interest Expense

980,280

1,251,532










Net interest income

11,528,788

11,552,513








Provision for loan losses

--

235,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

11,528,788

11,317,013








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

486,663

332,215


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227

(64,151)


Securities gains (losses), net

749

172,312


Mortgage banking income

863,766

1,662,571


SBA loan related income

985,214

155,713


Commissions on investment sales

100,484

163,080


Other

1,225,014

1,055,703


Total noninterest income

3,880,117

3,477,442








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

6,867,311

6,867,084


Occupancy

891,742

1,049,283


Other operating

3,952,804

4,000,890


Total noninterest expense

11,711,857

11,917,257










Income before provision for income taxes

3,697,048

2,877,198








Provision for income taxes

844,965

585,868










Net Income

$            2,852,083

$             2,291,330










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074

895,662



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

895,662



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     3.18

$                      2.56

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











9/30/2022

9/30/2021




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$            3,534,167

$             3,618,485


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

188,176

163,671



Treasuries & Agencies

553,324

249,781



 Corporate

94,766

92,651


Federal funds sold & other

184,664

25,746




4,555,096

4,150,335








Interest Expense:




Deposits

178,823

236,938


Other

160,356

155,988


Total Interest Expense

339,179

392,926










Net interest income

4,215,916

3,757,409








Provision for loan losses

--

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

4,215,916

3,757,409








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

163,274

117,081


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--

(27,690)


Securities gains (losses), net

749

--


Mortgage banking income

246,891

459,902


SBA loan related income

169,851

37,168


Commissions on investment sales

38,849

23,738


Other

412,861

306,231


Total noninterest income

1,032,476

916,430








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,304,341

2,221,805


Occupancy

283,741

387,877


Other operating

1,334,835

1,256,915


Total noninterest expense

3,922,917

3,866,597










Income before provision for income taxes

1,325,475

807,242








Provision for income taxes

293,244

152,550










Net Income

$            1,032,230

$                654,692










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074

895,662



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

895,662



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     1.15

$                      0.73

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

