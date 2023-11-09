Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Oconee Financial Corporation

09 Nov, 2023, 18:04 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2023.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2023, was $2.9 million or $3.19 per common share.  This compares to $1.0 million or $1.15 per common share for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 184%.  The increase in net earnings for the third quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to increases in non-interest income of $2.1 million and net interest income of $947,000, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $1.0 million over the same period of 2022.  The increase in non-interest income was due to the recording of a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 million from the merger with Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal").   $259,000 of the increase in non-interest expense was attributable to expenses related to the Elberton Federal merger.   The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1.2 million, interest income on investments of $546,000, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $560,000, offset by increases in interest expense on deposits and interest expense on borrowings of $1.3 million

Unaudited net income, YTD as of September 30, 2023, was $5.1 million, or $5.52 per common share.  This compares to $2.9 million or $3.18 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 78% in year-to-date net earnings as compared to the same period in 2022.  YTD earnings for 2023 also includes expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal of $556,000 and the recorded bargain purchase gain of $2.1 million

Total assets as of September 30, 2023, were $579.9 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 8%.  Total loans were $331.8 million and total deposits were $504.9 million as of September 30, 2023.  This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022.  As of September 30, 2023, total loans increased 12.2% and total deposits increased 2.0% versus December 31, 2022.  The Increase in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to the merger with Elberton.  Elberton loans of $19.5 million and deposits of $16.1 million are included in the increase.   Book value per share at September 30, 2023 was $37.81 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022.  The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, the bargain purchase gain noted above as well as a year-to-date increase in Other Comprehensive Income, which includes an increase in the fair value of derivatives offset by an increase in the Bank's unrealized loss in the investment portfolio, .

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted, "We were pleased with the third quarter results for 2023.  These results, even after excluding the bargain purchase gain and related merger expenses, compare favorably to last year's third quarter results.  We continue to successfully navigate a challenging interest rate environment and are seeing good loan production and sound credit quality.   

During third quarter, we expanded into the Northeast Georgia market with the merger and opening of our Elberton financial center.  Effective July 31, 2023, Oconee Financial Corporation completed its acquisition of Elberton Federal and its related common stock offering, in a conversion merger transaction. Stevens said "we welcome the addition of Elberton Federal, its team of experienced bankers, and our newest shareholders and customers in Elbert County.  We aim to provide them the same high level of service and care our current customers and shareholders enjoy".

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County.    In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in January 1999 to serve as the holding company of Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, www.oconeestatebank.com for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











9/30/2023

12/31/2022




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         52,077,900

$          51,430,016


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

155,731,434

159,640,457


Other investment

1,458,674

285,500


Mortgage loans held for sale

2,879,547

140,409









Loans, net of unearned income

336,308,650

300,130,642


Allowance for loan loss

(4,477,382)

(4,549,357)



Loans, net

331,831,268

295,581,285









Premises and equipment

8,781,786

8,000,576


Other assets

27,127,018

21,669,411



Total Assets

$       579,887,626

$        536,747,654







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       504,868,729

$        494,869,684


Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

22,250,000

--


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,336,355

9,818,393


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,905,768

2,976,386



Total Liabilities

540,360,851

507,664,463








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

2,094,776

1,795,900


Restricted Stock

(72,695)

(43,528)


Additional Paid in Capital

7,043,013

4,176,342


Stock Subscription

--

--


Retained earnings

43,007,068

36,764,762


Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(12,545,387)

(13,610,285)



Total Stockholder's Equity

39,526,775

29,083,191










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       579,887,626

$        536,747,654










Book Value Per Share

$                  37.81

$                   32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











9/30/2023

9/30/2022




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           4,733,783

$            3,534,167


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

189,440

188,176



Treasuries & Agencies

1,087,633

553,324



 Corporate

104,790

94,766


Federal funds sold & other

744,849

184,664


Total Interest Income

6,860,496

4,555,096








Interest Expense:




Deposits

1,289,891

178,823


Other

407,967

160,356


Total Interest Expense

1,697,858

339,179










Net interest income

5,162,637

4,215,916








Provision for loan losses

75,998

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

5,086,639

4,215,916








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

161,756

163,274


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--

0


Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal

2,058,797

--


Securities gains (losses), net

2,237

749


Mortgage banking income

329,546

246,892


SBA loan related income

200,259

169,851


Commissions on investment sales

42,660

38,849


Other

350,720

412,861


Total noninterest income

3,145,975

1,032,476








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,850,574

2,304,341


Occupancy

367,261

283,741


Other operating

1,750,251

1,334,835


Total noninterest expense

4,968,086

3,922,917










Income before provision for income taxes

3,264,528

1,325,475








Provision for income taxes

331,629

293,244










Net Income

$           2,932,899

$            1,032,230










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

1,045,512

896,074



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

920,582

896,823



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    3.19

$                     1.15

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











9/30/2023

9/30/2022




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$         13,042,308

$          10,157,749


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

568,664

576,141



Treasuries & Agencies

3,137,208

1,178,880



Corporate

294,322

284,505


Federal funds sold & other

1,424,397

311,793


Total Interest Income

18,466,899

12,509,068








Interest Expense:




Deposits

2,644,659

507,950


Other

878,002

472,330


Total Interest Expense

3,522,660

980,280










Net interest income

14,944,239

11,528,788








Provision for loan losses

102,141

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

14,842,098

11,528,788








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

483,374

486,663


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

3,900

218,227


Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal

2,058,797

--


Securities gains (losses), net

2,237

749


Mortgage banking income

702,065

863,766


SBA loan related income

712,006

985,214


Commissions on investment sales

103,452

100,484


Other

1,115,537

1,225,014


Total noninterest income

5,181,368

3,880,117








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

8,027,456

6,867,311


Occupancy

986,627

891,742


Other operating

4,898,714

3,952,804


Total noninterest expense

13,912,797

11,711,857










Income before provision for income taxes

6,110,669

3,697,048








Provision for income taxes

1,031,341

844,965










Net Income

$           5,079,328

$            2,852,083










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

1,045,512

896,074



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

920,582

896,823



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    5.52

$                     3.18

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

