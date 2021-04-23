OCON's Pioneering IUB™ Ballerine® Femtech Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

"OCON's flagship product, IUB™ Ballerine®, is a hormone-free and flexible birth control device that remains effective for up to five years and has an efficiency rate of more than 99% in preventing pregnancy. Its safety, quality, and comfort advantages have already earned it a global customer base," said Suchismita Das, Industry Analyst. "IUB™ Ballerine®'s small form factor and 'smartness' help it easily adapt to the contractions and movements of the uterus, minimizing the risks of damage and irritation associated with conventional T-shaped devices."

Understanding the myriad of issues women face with rigid T-shaped IUDs, OCON created the IUB™ Ballerine® to be uniquely spherical and small (15 mm in diameter). It also demonstrates an improved safety profile, leading to fewer perforations, malposition, and ectopic pregnancies. The device has already received four global regulatory approvals, including Conformité Européenne's (CE) approval. It is suitable for young women from 15 years of age who wish to delay pregnancy as their fertility is not affected upon removing the device.

Beyond IUB™ Ballerine®, OCON's pipeline includes the IUB™ spherical endometrial ablation device (SEAD™), a non-hormonal treatment for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding and/or abnormal uterine bleeding. The ablation device is safer than the current standard of care for global endometrial ablation, which is invasive, expensive, and can cause uterine wall adhesions and/or hysterectomies. SEAD™ is expected to be an effective and nearly pain-free solution that improves the quality of life for women.

"OCON's IUB™ Ballerine® and promising SEAD™ offerings as well as its forward looking pipeline of solutions in development for fibroids, endometriosis, cancers and other hormonal therapies, have positioned it as a pioneer in the conceptualization, development, manufacture, and commercialization of 'smart' 3D IUDs," noted Das. "Its technology is available in 30 countries, including Israel, South Africa, and member countries of the European Union. Its exceptional properties have increased its acceptance rates among women of different age groups and position the company for continued domination of the femtech space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About OCON Healthcare

OCON Healthcare – a fem-health revolution led by women for women - innovates, develops, manufactures, and commercializes cutting-edge women's health products based on its patented IUB™ (Intra Uterine Ball) proprietary platform with the mission to improve and impact women's health and quality of life.

www.oconmed.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

