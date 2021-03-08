Ocorian enters US market with acquisition of Emphasys Technologies Inc

Emphasys Technologies provides capital markets services, leveraging its in-depth experience of modelling asset backed transactions and related tax returns, as well as its proprietary software that helps it deliver seamless solutions in a highly efficient manner. Emphasys Technologies was founded in 1988 by Jeff Stone.

The acquisition of Emphasys Technologies marks Ocorian's entry into the US and will provide a foundation for the development of our Group's capital markets services suite in the country. This transaction reflects Ocorian's continued strategy to enhance its service offering to best support its clients' needs today and into the future. The acquisition strengthens Ocorian's service offering to financial institutions and other clients that operate in the capital markets space as well as furthering its ambition to maintain a leading, technology-enabled proposition.

Frederik van Tuyll, Chairman and CEO at Ocorian said: "The acquisition of Emphasys Technologies is hugely significant for us as it gives us presence in the US, which is one of our key strategic priorities. We are fully committed to providing outstanding client service and building long term relationships and are delighted that Emphasys share our approach and values."

Jason Gerlis, Regional Head of Americas at Ocorian added: "The transaction with Emphasys also significantly strengthens our capital markets capability which is playing an increasingly important part in our future success. We are really looking forward to working with the team at Emphasys both as we grow in the US and as we provide our existing clients with a broader range of quality services."

The Emphasys Technologies business will continue to be led by Jeff Stone and David Anthony who said: "This is tremendously exciting for our clients and colleagues. Our clients will benefit from Ocorian's extensive suite of services across the globe and our employees will be able to take advantage of the broader opportunities that come with being part of a large, multinational enterprise. We are looking forward to being part of Ocorian and to building on the success we have achieved to date."

