Ocreative Marks the Launch of Their New Website with Ten More International Creative & Marketing Awards

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To earmark the launch of their new website, Ocreative, an integrated marketing agency, also announced they've been generously recognized by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) for their outstanding work in traditional and digital marketing. With over 6,000 entries from companies and agencies spanning the globe, the Communicator Awards are one of largest awards of its kind in the world.

"We have the opportunity to work with some really incredible, innovative clients," says Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Andrea Koeppel. "They trust us with their business, and we work hard to honor their vision, goals, and messaging with top-tier work."

Working closely with clients and creating an environment of transparency and open communication are paramount to Ocreative's success, she explained. So much so, that they chose to center their new website around their client relationship philosophy. "We really wanted to let businesses and organizations of all sizes know that cutting-edge web design and development and inventive marketing are accessible," Koeppel continued. "We want to educate and guide and we're thrilled that organizations like AIVA choose to highlight our work. It lets us know we're always moving in the right direction and gives our clients confidence and peace of mind."

Ocreative's new website boasts a detailed series of case studies in their portfolio to help potential and existing clients get a better handle on the agency's marketing experience and capabilities. "We want to show people how marketing strategies can work and provide real outcomes," Koeppel said "But we really wanted our creative team to run with it, no holds barred. Let's really show them what's possible." The new website balances vibrant colors, graphics, and animation with real photos of their team and office, located in Hartland, WI.

Alongside their portfolio, visitors to the website also have the opportunity to learn about their services, their culture, and their agency. Closing in on 17 years in business, Ocreative has successfully navigated clients through two major recessions, a pandemic, and countless marketing trends. Ocreative has been recognized as one of the best advertising agencies in Milwaukee by Expertise for five years running is also noted as a top agency by Upcity Marketplace. Over the last four years alone, the agency has received over 32 awards. "The awards are just a product of a great team and truly invested clients," said Koeppel, "coming to work, spending time with your favorite people, and doing what you love is the real reward."

Their 2020 Communicator Awards include:

International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), Stand with Nigeria Annual Report – Gold award: Corporate Communications Non-Profit

(ICON), Stand with Nigeria Annual Report – Gold award: Corporate Communications Non-Profit The OAF, Oktoberfest Event – Gold award: Marketing / Promotion - Invitation

Brew Pipeline, Branding – Silver award: Corporate Communications – Logo – Corporation/Business

Craig Berns , Branding – Silver award: Corporate Communications – Logo – Corporation/Business

, Branding – Silver award: Corporate Communications – Logo – Corporation/Business Selecpac USA , Website – Silver award: Websites - Manufacturing

, Website – Silver award: Websites - Manufacturing NAGDCA, Website – Silver award: Websites – Associations

Wisconsin Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics (WIAAP), Educational Videos – Silver award: Online Video – Web Series

BEVCO, Product Collection – Silver award: Brochure – Corporation / Business

Brew Pipeline, Website – Silver award: Websites – Food and Beverage

Funeral Service Foundation, Foundation Navigation – Silver award: Marketing / Promotion – Campaign

For more information on Ocreative, visit their website at Ocreative.com

