Ocrolus and Envestnet | Yodlee Partner to Enhance Financial Statement Upload Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocrolus , a leader in AI-driven financial document automation and analysis, and Envestnet | Yodlee, a leading data aggregation and analytics platform, today announced a strategic partnership that will embed Ocrolus technologies into the Envestnet | Yodlee platform.

Through the partnership, Ocrolus technology will enable Envestnet | Yodlee customers to gather financial data from uploaded documents, such as bank and income statements to supplement data from digital sources. By providing end-users with the option to either submit documents or digitally connect bank accounts, Envestnet | Yodlee now expands its document coverage capabilities.

"While the financial services industry has undergone significant digital transformation, documents are still a critical source of data," said Sam Bobley, Co-founder and CEO of Ocrolus. "We are thrilled to partner with Envestnet | Yodlee to provide a more comprehensive and smoother customer experience across a variety of financial services use-cases."

Ocrolus' AI-driven document automation technology supports more than 1,000 document types with over 99 percent accuracy, regardless of format or quality. With the ability to capture and analyze data from both documents and digital connections, Envestnet | Yodlee is assisting users and enabling more efficient and confident decision-making.

"Our partnership with Ocrolus enables us to broaden our capabilities and deliver on our commitment to help bank and tech customers achieve financial wellness, through accessing the tools they need from financial institutions, enterprise technology companies, wealth management financial advisor relationships, and credit lending providers," said Arun Anur, Chief Operating Officer of Envestnet | Yodlee. "With added document automation capabilities, Envestnet | Yodlee will improve and streamline the onboarding process for credit and lending use cases."

Ocrolus' experience processing hundreds of millions of documents adds new statement upload capabilities to Envestnet | Yodlee's platform, including connections from over 17,000 global sources, enabling innovation and new insights for financial service providers.

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables faster and more accurate financial decision-making. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting hundreds of document types including bank statements, pay stubs, and tax forms. Ocrolus provides a trusted solution to detect fraud, analyze cash flows and income, and streamline decisions for 400+ clients across a number of use cases. Customers such as Enova, PayPal, Brex, CrossCountry Mortgage, Plaid, and SoFi leverage Ocrolus automation to build delightful user experiences. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.com.

About Envestnet® | Yodlee®

Envestnet | Yodlee is a global leader in open banking, data aggregation, analytics, and alternative data. Delivering data from over 17,000 data sources, Yodlee's innovative products and services enable actionable insights across personal financial management tools, credit and lending workflows, fraud detection and identity verification, and small and medium-sized business tools that help institutions and consumers achieve better financial outcomes. More than 1,300 financial services and fintech companies worldwide, including 17 of the top 20 U.S. banks, rely on Yodlee's global network which fuels our proprietary data science driven tools to empower financial services today-and tomorrow. For more information about Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com and follow us on Linkedin and X. Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Ocrolus