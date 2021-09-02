Ocrolus Awards $10K in Impact Fund Grants to NYC Nonprofits

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocrolus , the only automation platform that analyzes financial documents with over 99 percent accuracy, today awarded $10,000 in funding to two New York City-based nonprofits, Alphapointe and the Falu Foundation.

"We recognize the importance of education and training in developing the engineers, programmers, and technical talent that will help shape our community and the world," explained Vikas Dua, Chief Operating Officer at Ocrolus. "We are inspired by the work being done by the Falu Foundation and Alphapointe, and we are proud to support their important missions."

Alphapointe 's mission is to empower people with vision loss to achieve their own goals and aspirations. Established in 1911, the organization has been serving the community for over 100 years and will use the grant towards their new Technology Enrichment Center to be utilized for job training, rehabilitation services and technology training for those who are blind and visually impaired. The funding will help cover the costs for adaptive technology equipment, including computer terminals, software and programs designed to assist individuals who are blind.

"The grant will help us in addressing the 70% unemployment rate of people who are blind," explains Gina Gowin, Alphapointe Foundation Executive Director. "As NYC begins to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, we are deeply concerned about the obstacles blind people will face when entering or reentering the workforce."

The Falu Foundation has implemented programs to help women in single-parent households since 1988. The organization uses digital training to prepare women for employment in computer-oriented jobs. The foundation is applying their funding to identify 20 women and train them in specialized digital Jobs. Ocrolus employees will also be supporting this initiative by providing mentorship and training to the program participants.

"This funding will help our program have a long-term impact within the community, allowing women in single parent households to support their families and sustain basic living needs," said Doctor Georgina Falu, President of the Falu Foundation.

This was the first year of the Ocrolus Impact Fund awards, becoming part of the company's mission to help create a more inclusive world, which includes programs with partners Kiva, BrightFunds and NYC Fintech Women.

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a document automation platform that powers the digital lending ecosystem, automating credit decisions across fintech, mortgage, and banking. The company provides document analysis infrastructure to customers like PayPal, Brex, and Plaid. Ocrolus enables financial services firms to make high quality decisions with trusted data and unparalleled efficiency.

SOURCE Ocrolus, Inc.

