Ocrolus Introduces New Cash flow-informed Credit Model

CfiC modeling provides lenders with a detailed understanding of the unique financial dynamics of their customers Tweet this

"CfiC modeling provides lenders with a detailed understanding of the unique financial dynamics of their customers and allows them to tightly link cash flow health with future repayment behavior" explains David Snitkof, Head of Analytics at Ocrolus. "They can identify individuals and businesses that they may not have approved using legacy credit bureau scores, opening up the potential for more business volume; conversely, the score will also reveal entities to whom they shouldn't be lending, significantly reducing defaults."

As part of the CfiC development process, Ocrolus worked with several lenders to review bank statements and digital bank data feeds that were used to document and fund thousands of small and medium business (SMB) loans. This retro analysis showed that adding Ocrolus cash-flow analytical features to lenders' own data produced over a 20% uplift in predictive power compared to lenders' existing bureau-based scoring methods.

Another early adopter leveraging the CfiC solution is Los Angeles-based small-business lender ForwardLine Financial, a long-time Ocrolus customer that uses Ocrolus' retro analysis to customize its credit scoring and risk models.

"Two indicators of the success of our model are lower loss rates than other online lenders and higher renewal rates among our customers," said Sri Kaza, CEO of ForwardLine Financial. "Both measurements can be attributed to our mission-based approach and our effective use of technology."

To learn more about Ocrolus' cash flow analytics, visit https://docs.ocrolus.com/docs/analyze . To schedule a demonstration of Ocrolus CfiC, visit https://www.ocrolus.com/schedule-a-demo/ .

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a document automation platform that powers the digital lending ecosystem, automating credit decisions across fintech, mortgage, and banking. The company provides document analysis infrastructure to customers like PayPal, Brex, and Plaid. Ocrolus enables financial services firms to make high quality decisions with trusted data and unparalleled efficiency. Visit ocrolus.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ocrolus, Inc.

Related Links

www.ocrolus.com

