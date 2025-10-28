Ocrolus launches Encore: A first-of-its-kind, trusted cash flow data sharing platform for small business funding

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocrolus, the leading AI-powered automation and analytics platform for financial decision-making, today announced the launch of Encore, a groundbreaking, double opt-in borrower intelligence sharing platform built specifically for small business funding.

Since 2016, Ocrolus has built the cash flow analytics infrastructure that powers credit scoring models for more than 175 funders, including leading originators such as Enova, Square, PayPal, Rapid Finance, Kapitus, Fora Financial, Bluevine, Libertas and Expansion Capital Group. Trained on over 15 million applications, Ocrolus cash flow analytics have become the de facto language that major SMB funders and capital providers use to interpret bank data.

By uniting the industry around a shared set of standardized cash flow metrics, Encore allows trusted counterparties to instantly share deals, resulting in faster funding decisions, stronger partnerships and broader access to capital for small businesses.

"Lenders have long relied independently on Lendio for SMB flow and Ocrolus for data standardization and cash flow analytics," said Trent Miskin, Co-founder and CPO at Lendio. "Encore allows our firms to drive a more streamlined experience that eliminates data-processing duplication, shortening speed to offer and improving the embedded experience that SMBs are demanding."

Traditionally, brokers pre-qualify borrowers with a quick glance at bank statements to estimate revenue and identify competitors, then email the application to a funder who may not trust the reported metrics and re-analyze the original documents from scratch. In some cases, brokers even collect Plaid or Finicity credentials from borrowers and access digital bank data but are counterintuitively instructed to convert the digital data to PDF and send it by email, wasting time and introducing unnecessary data issues. Outdated workflows such as these represent major inefficiencies and security risks in how cash flow data is shared. Encore eliminates these friction points with a seamless, trusted data-sharing experience.

"At Ocrolus, when we ask customers about their priorities, growing origination volume is consistently at the top of the list," said David Snitkof, General Manager of SMB at Ocrolus. "With Encore, we're helping brokers and funders say yes more often by enabling them to convert more of their leads, fund larger deals, serve a broader range of industries and access capital faster and more flexibly."

Encore is now live with an initial group of early adopter partners actively using the platform through the end of the year. Ocrolus will expand availability to a broader group in January 2026.

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a leading AI-powered automation and analytics platform for financial decision-making. The company enables lenders to make faster, more accurate credit decisions by automating underwriting workflows, with deep expertise in small business and mortgage lending. Ocrolus ingests and classifies documents, extracts key data, detects fraud, and delivers comprehensive cash flow and income analytics, empowering financial institutions to streamline the borrower experience, scale operations efficiently, and manage risk with precision and confidence. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.com.

SOURCE Ocrolus