Octagon Wins Best In Talent Representation At The Sports Business Awards

Octagon's 2017 was punctuated by a number of high profiles deals including a 5-year maximum contract worth $201 million for longtime client and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors, Nike's first-ever signature shoe deal with an international NBA player for client Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Octagon's use of advanced analytics with market-leading results to bring Carlos Santana to the Phillies. In the same year, Octagon also helped position clients Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman as global leaders on some of the most important social issues and initiatives of the year.

Commenting on the win, Octagon Founder and President Phil de Picciotto said, "Every day, we combine emotions with metrics, inspiration with aspiration and stories with story tellers in thoughtful and business-smart ways to create long-lasting value for our clients. This award is about them and our staff."

Octagon beat out other agencies for the 2018 honor including: CAA Sports, Excel Sports Management, Lagardère Sports, Professional Sports Representation, Inc., The Montag Group, and Wasserman.

