Octagos Health Announces Strategic Investments in Product, AI, and Talent

Octagos Health, the leader in AI-powered remote cardiac monitoring , today announced significant advancements in product integration, enhanced AI functionality, and strategic talent investments. Following its recent $43 million Series B funding , the company is expanding its data integration capabilities to include a broader range of devices – including wearables, heart failure monitoring, and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Octagos Health is also advancing its AI technology to deliver faster, more precise predictive analytics. Additionally, the company is bolstering its leadership team with the recent appointment of Chris Delgado as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and plans for future talent growth across the company.

Expanding Product Offerings and Data Integration

Octagos Health is expanding the breadth of its platform, incorporating data from an ever-wider range of devices. These include wearables, heart failure monitoring, and remote patient monitoring systems, all aimed at reducing clinical workloads and enhancing patient care. "We're meeting the growing data demands in healthcare by seamlessly integrating a more diverse range of devices into our platform," said Dr. Shanti Bansal, CEO of Octagos Health. "Clinicians are dealing with an increasing influx of patient data, and our platform simplifies this process by streamlining and automating the integration of various devices into a single, unified system."

Deeper AI Capabilities: Speed, Accuracy, and Predictive Analytics

In addition to product expansion, Octagos Health continues to add depth to the capabilities of its AI-driven cardiac monitoring solution. New enhancements focus on predictive analytics and AI-driven insights, enabling clinicians to make faster, more accurate decisions. "Predictive capabilities are the future of healthcare," said Dr. Bansal. "With our advanced Atlas AI, we provide real-time insights that ease the burden on clinicians and improve patient outcomes. Combined with data-driven tools to optimize clinic operations and patient care, we're creating a next-generation healthcare system."

Strategic Human Capital Investment

Complementing its technological advancements, Octagos Health is making significant strides in growing its team. The addition of Chris Delgado as CCO underscores the company's commitment to expanding its commercial capabilities. Delgado brings extensive experience scaling teams to maximize growth potential and will lead the company's business development efforts, focusing on expanding into new markets and strengthening partnerships.

"Chris' appointment is the first step in our broader human capital strategy. Over the next two years, we plan to more than double our workforce, focusing on expanding sales, enhancing customer service, and strengthening AI engineering talent," said Harpreet Marwaha, CFO of Octagos Health. "This strategic growth reflects our commitment to AI, automation, and delivering faster, higher-quality reports, while maintaining industry-leading gross margins and maximizing ROI for our customers."

Delivering Seamless Integration and Support

Known for no-cost EHR integrations, Octagos Health also stands out for its cost-neutral migration process from legacy systems and its unmatched US-based clinical team, all of whom are IBHRE-certified. "We've built a platform that ensures our clients can transition quickly and seamlessly from outdated systems without any hassle," said Dr. Bansal. "Our bi-directional EHR integrations are fast, with most customers fully integrated within four weeks, and with our experienced team, we provide the best outcomes in the market."

"Octagos Health is uniquely positioned to lead the market by providing seamless transitions, advanced AI solutions, and a trusted team that healthcare providers can depend on with complete confidence," said Chris Delgato, CCO of Octagos Health. "I'm excited to contribute to this outstanding organization and help drive its next phase of transformative growth."

About Octagos Health

Octagos Health is a leading provider of advanced cardiac monitoring solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the integration of AI-driven technology and comprehensive monitoring services. The company's platform provides continuous monitoring and data analysis for patients with implantable cardiac devices, enabling healthcare providers to make timely, informed decisions. Octagos Health's solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with electronic health records and offer customizable reporting, empowering clinicians to enhance patient care and streamline workflows. For more information, visit www.octagoshealth.com .

