Octagos Health Secures Over $43 Million Investment to Advance AI-Driven Cardiac Device Monitoring

HOUSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octagos Health, an industry-leading provider of AI-driven cardiac device monitoring solutions, today announced a successful equity raise of over $43 million in investment capital. The Series B investment round was led by funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, with continued participation from Mucker Capital and other strategic investors. This funding will accelerate Octagos Health's mission to use artificial intelligence to revolutionize cardiac care and provide comprehensive patient monitoring services.

Octagos Health provides an AI-driven platform that offers continuous monitoring and data analysis for patients with cardiac devices (pacemakers, defibrillators, ambulatory monitors, consumer wearables, and other modalities). Atlas AI, the company's proprietary technology, ensures high accuracy and sensitivity in detecting clinically relevant events, automating physician workflows, and enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes. The platform's comprehensive capabilities include seamless integration with electronic health records (EHR) and customizable reporting features, making it a preferred choice for cardiology practices.

"By combining AI, patient services, and bidirectional EHR integration, the Octagos Health platform enables cardiologists to efficiently monitor patients, improve patient care, and enhance clinic economics." Post this

"By combining AI, patient services, and bidirectional EHR integration, the Octagos Health platform enables cardiologists to efficiently monitor patients, improve patient care, and enhance clinic economics. The funding will help us accelerate our growth across the US and expand into other critical areas of cardiac care, including ambulatory monitors, consumer wearables, and sleep. Our goal is to build a comprehensive AI-based clinical decision support engine for healthcare. We are thrilled to have Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital as our lead investor and the continued support of Mucker Capital. In a short period, we have grown from first servicing my cardiology clinic to becoming one of the largest cardiac remote monitoring companies that provides software and services," said Dr. Shanti Bansal, cardiologist, CEO of Octagos Health and Houston Heart Rhythm.

"This investment will enable us to accelerate enhancements to our platform, in addition to scaling our commercial team and operations. We are currently the only company that helps cardiology practices migrate their historical data from legacy software providers and fully integrates with any EHR system. We do this while enabling customized reporting supported by patient and practice decision-support analytics," said Eric Olsen, COO of Octagos Health.

"We are excited to partner with Octagos Health and support their vision of transforming cardiac care," said Melissa Daniels, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. "Octagos Health has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation in a critical area of healthcare. We believe their platform and vertically integrated software and services significantly improve patient care and streamline cardiac monitoring processes for healthcare providers."

"Octagos Health is poised for scale – industry leading gross margins, a very sticky product that doctors and clinical staff love, and a market ready for disruption with artificial intelligence. This is the new wave for diagnostic care," said Will Hsu, Co-Founder and Partner at Mucker Capital. "This funding will help Octagos Health continue to add additional data sources from various diagnostic and consumer devices and further differentiate their offering."

About Octagos Health

Octagos Health is a leading provider of cardiac monitoring solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through advanced technology and comprehensive monitoring services. The company's AI-driven platform offers continuous monitoring and data analysis for patients with implantable cardiac devices, enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions and deliver timely care. Octagos Health's solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with electronic health records and provide customizable reporting features, making it an essential tool for modern healthcare institutions. For more information, please reach out to [email protected]. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, and other high-growth sectors. For nearly four decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 200 companies, leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley.

About Mucker Capital

Founded in Santa Monica, CA in 2011, Mucker Capital provides Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A capital and support for startups in Southern California and in other, similarly underfunded ecosystems outside Silicon Valley.

SOURCE Octagos Health, Inc.