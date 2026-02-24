Microsoft customers can now discover and deploy Octagos' AI-enabled cardiac remote monitoring platform through Microsoft Marketplace, enabling streamlined procurement and faster access for healthcare providers

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octagos, an AI-enabled cardiac remote monitoring company, today announced the availability of its platform in the Microsoft Marketplace , a trusted source for cloud solutions, AI apps and agents. Healthcare organizations can now procure Octagos through Microsoft Marketplace with streamlined purchasing and billing while integrating with Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft technologies.

Octagos Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace

By transacting through Microsoft Marketplace, hospitals and clinics with a Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment, the investment in Octagos can count toward their commitment. This procurement option simplifies purchasing workflows, accelerates internal approvals, and enables providers to adopt remote monitoring technology more quickly.

Octagos' availability in Microsoft Marketplace builds on the company's participation in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program , an invite-only initiative supporting high-growth companies in AI and healthcare. Through this program, Octagos has received technical guidance and go-to-market support to scale its platform and expand access across healthcare organizations.

"For healthcare organizations, availability through Microsoft Marketplace is about choice and speed," said Dr. Shanti Bansal, founder and CEO of Octagos. "Providers can now adopt Octagos through a procurement pathway they already trust, using existing Microsoft commitments. This reduces friction for IT and finance teams and helps clinicians access technology that supports timely, high-quality patient care."

Octagos supports healthcare providers with AI-enabled clinical review and prioritization of cardiac device data, helping teams manage growing patient volumes while maintaining accuracy and compliance. The platform integrates with leading EHR systems and supports scalable deployments for practices and health systems of varying sizes.

"Octagos is not only streamlining remote monitoring, improving how providers manage patient care at scale," said Sally Ann Frank, Global Lead, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups. "By bringing their AI-enabled platform to Microsoft Marketplace, Octagos enables healthcare organizations everywhere to unlock value seamlessly and securely, with the confidence of Microsoft's trusted commercial marketplace."

Since its founding in 2020, Octagos has expanded to support more than 300 clinical locations and has processed over one billion cardiac device transmission pages. The company continues to invest in automation, security, and interoperability to support the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

About Octagos

Octagos is modernizing remote cardiac monitoring with AI-powered automation, seamless EHR integrations, and accuracy proven in high-volume, real-world clinics. Atlas AI™ triages cardiac device transmissions to filter nonactionable alerts and highlights the events that need true clinical attention. Through our Two-Brain Approach™ – combining Atlas AI with IBHRE-certified oversight – Octagos delivers 99%+ accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity for near-perfect clinical performance. With fast bi-directional EHR integrations, and flexible, cost-effective implementation, Octagos helps clinics scale care efficiently without compromise. Recognized by TIME and Statista as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025, Octagos is redefining how cardiac care is delivered.

Learn more at www.octagos.com .

Media Contact

Haley Chute

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Octagos