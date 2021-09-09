Octane AI Honored by Quartz as One of the 2021 Best Companies for Remote Workers

Earlier this year Octane AI was also honored in Fortune's Best Small & Medium Workplaces list Tweet this

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home was uncommon and seen with skepticism by many employers. Octane AI was one of the early-adopters of remote working, investing in building a successful and prosperous remote environment since its founding in 2016. Today, remote and distributed workplaces have become a global movement, with seven in 10 white-collar employees working remotely according to a Gallup poll.

"The future of remote work hinges on how adaptive and innovative companies are willing to be," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "That's why Quartz's first-ever global list of the best companies for remote workers is so important. It showcases who is already leading the way—across every time zone. These are the companies that are making it easy for employees to work from anywhere, encouraging them to get away from work when they need to, and offering great perks and practices for remote workers so they can do it all."

The new recognition as a Quartz Best Small Company for Remote Workers only strengthens the company's claim as one of the most promising startups in the world, which earlier this year was also featured in Fortune's Best Small & Medium Workplaces list and awarded by Shopify as the Best Storefront App. The all-remote company employing team members in over 12 countries is hiring in various areas. If you are interested in joining the rapidly-growing team behind the platform enabling Shopify merchants to collect zero-party data and power a personalized customer journey across owned marketing channels, visit: https://www.octaneai.com/careers

Quartz has covered the remote revolution from its slow, early stages to the extraordinary events of 2020. The team at Quartz envisions a future where jobs are as mobile as the workers who fill them, where creating a productive and welcoming environment for remote staff is a business priority, and where real career growth is untethered from proximity to a particular office building. Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers was launched in 2021 to recognize the companies that are already building this future. The global ranking is based on employee surveys conducted by the Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.

About Octane AI

Octane AI is the zero-party data marketing platform for Shopify merchants. Thousands of merchants today collect high-value data directly from shoppers via our Shop Quiz and Conversational Pop-ups. They leverage that data across marketing channels like their website, email, ads, SMS and Facebook Messenger to improve the customer journey with personalization. At Octane AI, we believe personalized interactions at every stage of the customer journey — powered by zero-party data — are the key to higher conversion rates.

Octane AI is an all-remote company employing team members in over 14 countries and was elected the 2021 Best Storefront App by the Shopify team. The company has received funding from Javelin Venture Partners, Bullpen Capital, General Catalyst and Boost VC, top Silicon Valley investors behind big brands like Shopify, Masterclass, Snapchat, BigCommerce, Canva and Alibaba.

About Quartz Media

Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our 50 journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

