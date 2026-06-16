Octane Closes $340 Million Whole Loan Sale With Bayview

Company Achieves $3.7 Billion in Whole Loan Sales and Forward-Flow Commitments

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, announced today that it has sold a portfolio of $340 million of fixed-rate installment powersports and outdoor power equipment loans to affiliates of Bayview Asset Management (Bayview), a global alternative investment firm.

The portfolio of loans was newly originated by Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc., and will be serviced by Octane's in-house loan servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC.

With this transaction, Octane continues to diversify its broad base of institutional capital partners. This is the Company's sixth whole loan sale to-date and its first with Bayview. Octane has sold or signed commitments to sell $3.7 billion of consumer loans through whole loan sales and forward-flow agreements since its first whole loan sale in December 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bayview as a new capital partner," said Nicholas Makarov, SVP and Head of Capital Markets at Octane. "This transaction is a testament to the strength of our platform, the performance of our portfolio, and the continued demand for Octane's assets. Bayview's deep experience investing across consumer credit makes it an ideal partner as we continue to diversify our capital base and support origination growth across our core markets."

"Octane is a strong strategic fit with Bayview's focus on disciplined capital deployment in the secured consumer lending market," said Carlos Prevolis, Managing Director at Bayview. "We've been impressed by Octane's growth and leadership in powersports and outdoor power equipment lending and look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership."

Earlier this year, Octane surpassed $8 billion in aggregate originations. The Company has issued more than $4.7 billion in asset-backed securitizations and has been recognized for its excellence in capital markets, winning ABS Issuer of the Year in 2026 and ABS Deal of the Year in 2025 at the Global Capital US Securitization Awards. In 2025, Octane scaled originations by 29%, grew adjusted EBITDA by 23% year-over-year to $80 million, and was GAAP net income profitable for the third year in a row.

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases—including powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisition tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 80 OEM brand partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

Octane Media Relations: Blake Conner

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Octane Investor Relations:

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About Bayview Asset Management, LLC:

Bayview is a global alternative investment firm that provides flexible capital solutions while seeking to produce attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients. Bayview's investment platform benefits from connectivity to Bayview's affiliated origination and servicing businesses, which provide market insights, data and analytics, and differentiated sourcing capabilities, allowing Bayview to invest through market cycles across the credit landscape. Bayview invests with a focus on residential, consumer, and commercial credit, including whole loans, credit risk transfer transactions, structured products, and mortgage servicing rights. Bayview had approximately $42.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, with affiliates across North America and Europe.

SOURCE Octane