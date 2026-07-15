Octane Closes $750 Million Forward-Flow Agreement with AB CarVal

Marks Third Transaction Between Parties and Company's Largest Forward-Flow Agreement to Date, with Option to Increase to $1.125 Billion

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, announced today that it has executed a $750 million forward-flow agreement with funds managed by AB CarVal, an established global alternative investment manager, with the option to upsize to $1.125 billion by mutual agreement.

Under the one-year agreement, AB CarVal has agreed to initially purchase up to $750 million of fixed-rate installment, full-spectrum powersports and outdoor power equipment loans originated by Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc. The facility may be extended by an additional six months for an incremental $375 million in receivable purchases by mutual agreement. Octane's in-house loan servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC, will service the loans.

The transaction represents Octane's largest forward-flow agreement to date and builds on its existing relationship with AB CarVal. The companies previously announced a $500 million forward-flow facility, which was further extended and upsized by $250 million, and a $200 million whole loan sale, both of which closed in the second half of 2024. To date, Octane has closed six forward-flow agreements and completed seven spot whole loan sales, representing more than $4.9 billion of secured consumer loans sold or committed to be sold through its forward-flow and whole loan sale programs. Octane will leverage the proceeds of this transaction to support continued platform growth.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with AB CarVal," said Nicholas Makarov, SVP and Head of Capital Markets at Octane. "The continued growth of our partnership reflects the strength and consistency of Octane's portfolio performance, the continued demand from leading, blue-chip investors for Octane-originated loans, and our ability to deepen relationships with best-in-class capital partners over time. We are grateful for AB CarVal's continued confidence in our platform and look forward to continuing to build on our partnership as we support the next phase of Octane's growth."

"Octane continues to be a fast-growing, differentiated player in the consumer lending space and we are pleased to expand our ongoing relationship," said P.J. Collins, Managing Director with AB CarVal. "We believe that forward flow agreements with strong counterparties like Octane continue to be compelling opportunities in asset-based finance, while offering diversified financing sources for originators."

This news follows a period of continued growth and momentum for Octane. The company recently surpassed $9 billion in aggregate originations and has been recognized for its excellence in capital markets, winning ABS Issuer of the Year in 2026 and ABS Deal of the Year in 2025 at the Global Capital US Securitization Awards. Octane has issued more than $4.7 billion in asset-backed securities since launching its ABS program in December of 2019.

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases—including powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, auto, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisition tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 80 OEM brand partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

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SOURCE Octane