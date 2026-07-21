Scag Power Equipment, Octane, and Huntington Bank Team Up to Streamline Outdoor Power Equipment Purchases with Innovative Financing Experience

Dealers and Customers Benefit from Full-Spectrum Financing Options and Advanced Digital Tools

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, and Huntington National Bank (Huntington), an industry leader in vehicle finance solutions, announced a new strategic relationship with Scag Power Equipment, makers of commercial and residential mowing, debris/turf management, and compact construction equipment, to streamline the purchase of Scag outdoor power equipment (OPE).

With the Huntington Bank Powered by Octane program, Scag dealerships can manage the entire sales and financing process through a single platform. This simplified financing process benefits both dealers and customers from prequalification through closing. Qualified applicants will receive prime financing offers through Huntington and near-prime financing offers through Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc.

"We're proud to team up with Huntington and Scag to bring fast, easy, full-spectrum financing to more OPE dealers and customers," said Jon Vestal, EVP and General Manager of Recreational Lending at Octane. "This collaboration helps to fuel our expansion in the OPE market and deliver on our mission to unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers."

"Our work with Octane continues to strengthen how we serve dealers at the point of sale," said Tim Skinner, Managing Director of Consumer Lending at Huntington. "Bringing Scag into the program further expands our reach in the outdoor power equipment market and reinforces our commitment to delivering fast, flexible financing solutions that support dealers and customers alike."

The Huntington Bank Powered by Octane Dealer Portal uses the same technology as Octane's innovative dealer portal, and delivers short and simple loan applications, near instant credit decisions, and a streamlined way to manage loan terms and documentation. Dealers can customize terms, manage workflows with user-friendly navigation, and move customers seamlessly and quickly through the financing process.

"At Scag, we're committed to providing our dealers with the tools and resources they need to best serve their customers," said Bruce Medd, Director of Finance at Scag Power Equipment. "Our relationship with Huntington and Octane adds another financing option that helps simplify the purchasing process while supporting the premium buying experience our customers have come to expect from Scag."

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases—including powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisition tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 80 OEM brand partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

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About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About Scag Power Equipment

Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., is one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial and residential lawn mowers and debris and management equipment in the United States. Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 Registered company, manufactures products in its six facilities, totaling over one million square feet, located in Mayville, West Bend, Beaver Dam, Horicon, New Berlin, and Fall River, Wisconsin. Learn more at www.Scag.com.

SOURCE Octane