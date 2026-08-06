Octane Completes $337 Million RV and Marine Asset-Backed Securitization

Largest RV and Marine Securitization To Date Brings Total ABS Issuance Above $5 Billion

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, announced that it has closed a $337 million securitization ("OCTL 2026-RVM1") collateralized by its fixed-rate installment recreational vehicle and marine loans issued through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc.

This is Octane's third securitization under its RV/Marine shelf, denoted by the "RVM" ticker. It is the Company's largest RV and marine securitization to date, bringing its total ABS issuance to more than $5 billion and attracting significant participation from both new and existing investors. Octane's inaugural RV and marine securitization, OCTL 2024-RVM1, was the first transaction of its kind in two decades and was named ABS Deal of the Year at the 2025 GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards.

OCTL 2026-RVM1 consists of five classes of fixed-rate notes: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E, which Standard & Poor's (S&P)* rated as AAA, AA, A, BBB, and BB+, respectively, in a private offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Mizuho acted as lead manager and structuring agent, with ATLAS SP Partners, J.P. Morgan Securities, Truist Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities serving as joint bookrunners and First Citizens Capital Securities serving as co-manager.

"The strong execution of our largest RVM securitization to date reflects the continued expansion and maturation of our RVM program," said Nicholas Makarov, SVP and Head of Capital Markets at Octane. "We were pleased to see strong demand across the capital structure, including continued support from existing investors and meaningful participation from investors new to Octane and the RVM platform. That breadth of engagement underscores the market's growing familiarity with our RVM business and confidence in our underwriting, credit performance, and ability to scale responsibly."

Octane has continued to build significant momentum across its capital markets program and broader business, growing its RV and marine originations by 146% and 125% year over year, respectively, in the first half of 2026. During the same period, the Company surpassed $9 billion in all-time originations and was named ABS Issuer of the Year at the 2026 GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards. The Company continues to execute a diversified capital markets strategy, completing two forward-flow transactions and one whole loan sale this year, representing $2 billion in total commitments. To date, Octane has sold or secured commitments to sell $4.9 billion in loans.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

*The full analysis for S&P's ratings, including any updates, which you should review and understand, is available on spglobal.com and can be accessed here.

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases—including powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisition tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 80 OEM brand partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

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SOURCE Octane