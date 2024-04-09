Octane Redefines Powersports Lending with the Release of Dealer Portal 2.0

Transformative Upgrades Make the Industry's Fastest, Easiest Financing Platform Even Better

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience for major recreational purchases, unveiled Dealer Portal 2.0, a significantly upgraded version of its industry-leading dealer platform. Effective immediately, Octane's over 4,000 Powersports and Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) dealer partners can deliver an even faster, easier financing experience for their customers using Dealer Portal 2.0. Innovative new features include the first-of-its-kind Leads Page, a reimagined Work-the-Deal page, and shorter, smarter credit applications through the company's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial®, Inc.

"We deeply value our dealer partners and continually refine our platform to meet their needs," said Mike Dushane, Chief Product Officer at Octane. "By listening to dealers and building a product that directly addresses their feedback, Dealer Portal 2.0 debuts industry-first functionalities and delivers the best financing experience for customers."

The Leads Page simplifies closing a deal by helping dealers more easily search, monitor, and filter customer applications and better manage their workflow. For each lead, dealers can view vehicle and buyer information, convert leads into applications, and track an application's status. Dealers enrolled in SafeCheck™ can also access free, no impact credit reports directly from the page to better understand their customers' buying power. Furthermore, dealers can save time by optimizing prequalified buyers; the tool aggregates new, prequalified leads from Octane's digital channels—its soft-pull tools Octane Prequal™ and Prequal Flex™, its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners, and its renowned Octane Media™ properties, which include Cycle World®, UTV Driver®, and Motorcyclist—enabling dealers to personalize follow-up with customers.

In this release, Octane also reimagined its Work-the-Deal page to be more intuitive, dynamic, and efficient. After a customer's credit application is approved, dealers can filter available loan terms, APRs, and monthly payment options for their customers seamlessly while also taking advantage of enhanced reporting functionalities. These upgrades are also available for the company's Recreational Vehicle (RV) dealer partners.

"The updated Work-the-Deal experience has been great for both me and my customers," said Tammy Coleman, Finance Manager at All Out Cycles in Virginia. "It provides immediate feedback on payments, terms, and more, which removes the guesswork and saves me fifteen to twenty minutes per deal. The whole process is clean, nice, and easy to use."

At the same time, Octane introduced a shorter, simpler, and smarter loan application. Customers can apply for financing more quickly through its user-friendly navigation and dynamic logic that automatically hides unnecessary fields. Octane then helps customers and dealers save even more time by delivering the fastest financing decision in the industry.

Octane's current Powersports and OPE dealer partners can access Dealer Portal 2.0 now. Dealers in the United States who do not currently offer financing through Roadrunner Financial can benefit from Dealer Portal 2.0 by enrolling here.

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We connect people with their passions by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to make lifestyle purchases–like powersports vehicles, RVs, and outdoor power equipment–fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media™ editorial brands, including Cycle World® and UTV Driver®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have more than 30 OEM and 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 500 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit www.octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

