Octane Teams Up with BRP to Launch BRP Financial Services

Expanded Relationship Leverages Octane's Captive-as-a-Service™ Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience, announced an extended partnership with BRP Inc. ("BRP"), a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, as part of the launch of their new financing program, BRP Financial Services.

Starting on August 24, 2026, the BRP Financial Services program will make financing an integral part of a seamless BRP-branded experience, from financing to repeat purchases. This program builds on Octane and BRP's ten-year relationship. It will be administered using Octane's Captive-as-a-Service™ platform, offering a full-spectrum financing program through Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc., for new and used vehicles under the BRP Financial Services brand. Octane's in-house loan servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC, will offer end-to-end loan servicing.

BRP Financial Services leverages Octane's Captive-as-a-Service solution, which enables partners to enjoy the benefits of a customized in-house captive without the lengthy, costly set-up process by bringing together technology, underwriting, loan processing and servicing, compliance, and capital markets execution in a single platform under the partner's chosen brand, which Octane's in-house creative agency brings to life. Octane also provides comprehensive sales and marketing support to deliver a unified brand experience and strengthen partners' market presence. Captive-as-a-Service ultimately allows partners to unlock lifecycle marketing opportunities, move retail, build customer loyalty, and increase profitability, while benefiting customers by providing flexible terms and promotions as part of a premium financing experience.

"This launch is the next evolution of our long-standing relationship with BRP, a leader in the industry, and an important milestone for Octane, as we bring Captive-as-a-Service to a leading powersports OEM. By combining our purpose-built technology platform and strong underwriting and capital markets track record, Captive-as-a-Service allows us to offer even more innovative and tailored solutions for our partners," said Jason Guss, CEO and Co-Founder of Octane.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with BRP," said Steve Daum, Senior Vice President of Sales at Octane. "BRP Financial Services reflects our shared commitment to innovation and connecting more riders with their passion for powersports. We are excited to support BRP as we step into this next phase of our relationship."

The BRP Financial Services program leverages Octane's extensive underwriting, risk management, and capital markets expertise. To date, Octane has surpassed $9 billion in aggregate originations, issued more than $5 billion of asset-backed securities, and sold or secured commitments to sell $4.9 billion in loans through thirteen whole loan sales and forward-flow agreements. Octane also has Captive-as-a-Service partners in the RV, outdoor power equipment, and automotive industries.

"BRP Financial Services" is a program brand name owned by Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. or its affiliates that promotes the availability of credit offered solely by Roadrunner Financial, Inc. (NMLS ID 1525116) for certain consumer credit plans extended through participating dealers to borrowers.

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases—including powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisition tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 80 OEM brand partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane®, Roadrunner Financial® and Roadrunner Account Services® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

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SOURCE Octane