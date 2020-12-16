Octane5 Achieves Record Growth in 2020

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In spite of the challenges wrought by a global pandemic, Octane5, the company behind the BrandComply Licensing Enterprise System announced 50% annual recurring revenue growth compared to 2019 and introduced significant new product enhancements.

"We are gratified by the market recognition of the work our team is doing," noted Jim Kucia, EVP, Business Development, Octane5. "Our growth is a direct result of our relentless focus on key deliverables – advancing technology, taking care of our clients and supporting the licensing industry."

Octane5 also delivered impressive growth in other areas, including new features and client tools. Launched in 2020 were a totally new Reporting module, upgraded Royalty Reporting & Forecasting, physical sample management enhancements and more. "Remote work played a huge role in our 2020 enhancements," stated Matt Dunn, CTO and co-founder. "Many of these were planned long before the impact of Covid-19, but the need to accommodate our clients' new work patterns expedited those plans. More than ever, our clients can benefit from better functionality, better management tools and even better actionable data."

"It's a testament to our knowledgeable team and relationship with our clients," stated Mike Dunn, CMO and co-founder. "Licensing is a complex business, you have to understand the true needs of the market and translate those into the best tools and services. It's not something you can learn in a year or two. Matt and I have been doing this for 25 years each and we continue to learn from our clients and prospective clients. We've also built a team of licensing industry leaders who joined us from some of the world's most iconic brands, further growing our expertise and ability to support the market."

"On behalf of our entire team, I'd like to thank all our clients for their support in 2020," continued Mike. "We all faced challenges, but the support of our clients has been incredible. We are proud to be a trusted partner to so many iconic brands and we work to earn that trust daily."

