Octane5 continues year over year growth with the launch of five new brands

ATLANTA and LONDON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane5's enterprise licensing management system, BrandComply, is on a roll with the recent launch of various brands helping to fuel its impressive year-over-year growth, the company announced today.

Over the past eight years, Octane5 has focused on bringing clients unique solutions through the belief that 'Empowering Brands To Improve The World' would matter. The company is helping brands achieve this goal by delivering a unique and effective licensing management platform that provides control, insights, benchmarking and the most effective security tag and label products available.

"We always knew that our integrated solution would differentiate Octane5 from others in the market and drive high customer satisfaction," stated Mike Dunn, Co-Founder. "It's gratifying to have such strong industry support for our vision and direction."

Already adding to its impressive list of world-class brands, Octane5 is pleased to announce the launch of brands from industry segments that include Food & Beverage, Entertainment, Agencies, Automotive/Heavy Machinery, and Sports. These recent adds augment other high-profile clients such as CAA-GBG, the world's largest licensing agency and Harley-Davidson.

To address the growth in Octane5's customer base, significant additions have been made to the professional staff in the Implementations, Project Management, Client Support, Development and Design Groups.

Octane5 is a team of licensing systems and brand compliance experts with more than 150 years of experience in delivering software and security products to leading global brands. Operating out of regional offices in Atlanta GA, Detroit MI and London UK, the Octane5 team serves a global client base consisting of hundreds of Brands and tens of thousands of licensees.

