Octapharma USA Appoints Biopharma Industry Veteran Kelly Hearn Vice President of Commercial Marketing & Development

PARAMUS, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octapharma USA, Inc. has appointed pharmaceutical industry veteran Kelly Hearn as Vice President of Commercial Development & Marketing, assuming immediate leadership of the product marketing team as the company continues to grow its presence in the U.S. market. Octapharma USA is the American subsidiary of Switzerland-based Octapharma, one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world.

"Kelly Hearn brings to Octapharma USA an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for developing and launching novel products to market that improve patient health outcomes," said Octapharma USA President Flemming Nielsen. "During more than 20 years with Pfizer, Kelly has demonstrated impressive abilities to drive strategic expansion as well as operational excellence and transformation. We are pleased to welcome Kelly to our senior leadership team and look forward to her continued success."

Hearn most recently served as Pfizer's Senior Director of Commercial Development where she drove pipeline strategy for Infectious and Rare Diseases. During more than two decades with Pfizer, Hearn has led a variety of franchises both in the U.S. and globally, and most notably played an integral role in building the first channel and customer-centric hospital business unit for Pfizer.

"Octapharma USA has a talented and committed team of industry professionals focused on improving the lives of patients with genetic and acquired blood disorders," said Hearn. "The company has an impressive history of developing innovative therapies that save and enhance patient lives and I am thrilled to be a part of the team. I am excited to bring my diverse cross therapeutic experience to the table and look forward to launching novel products that benefit patients while building the company's U.S. pipeline."

About Octapharma

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines.

Octapharma employs nearly 12,000 employees worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 118 countries with products across three therapeutic areas: Immunotherapy, Hematology and Critical Care.

Octapharma has seven R&D sites and five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden, and operates more than 190 plasma donation centers across Europe and the US. Octapharma has 40 years of experience in patient care. The company's American subsidiary, Octapharma USA, is located in Paramus, N.J. For more information, please visit octapharmausa.com .

