Octavo Systems to Offer Hardware Design Review Service

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Octavo systems, the leader in System-in-Package (SiP) technology, announced today a Hardware Design Review Consulting Service for customers leveraging their SiP technology in their Design.

"Companies spend tens of thousands of dollars doing multiple spins of their design to remove bugs and errors that are found only after the board is manufactured," says Greg Sheridan, VP of Strategy for Octavo Systems. "This service is designed to help customers identify these potential issues before the boards are released, saving them money and getting them into production faster."

As part of the Hardware Design Review service, the submitted schematics and/or PCB layouts will be reviewed by at least two of Octavo Systems' System Design Engineers. They will review the entire design looking for issues around the use of the System-in-Package as well as the other components in the system. At the end of the review the engineering team will provide customers with a detailed report of their findings on the entire design, not just the Octavo device.

"Our team of highly experienced System Design Engineers have been providing this service to a select group of customers for years, uncovering issues from power management and pin configurations to high speed routing of USB and Ethernet," Erik Welsh, Octavo's CTO added. "We are excited to make it available to any customer using an Octavo System-in-Package."

Based on customer needs, the review can be completed in as few as two business days (seven business days is standard). Beyond the actual review the service also consists of a thirty-minute pre-call to go over the customer's design goals, a sixty-minute post-call to go over the findings of the report, and a detailed report that includes all the findings and recommendations.

Greg adds, "At Octavo Systems, we strive to make designing electronic systems as easy as possible. We also pride ourselves on helping our customers turn their vision quickly into reality. This service offering builds on these principles, giving customers access to another set of skilled resources to help them reach their goals."

This Hardware Design Review Consulting Service adds to Octavo's extensive support of the Texas Instruments AM335x and STMicroelectronics STM32MP1 based SiP offerings. Octavo provides a host of free support options such as Opensource software and Hardware designs, Active Forums, Application Notes, Tutorials, Schematic and layout Check Lists, and FAQs. Octavo also offers several Opensource development kits to enable customers to quickly evaluate the platform and begin prototyping.

Interested customers are encouraged to go to Octavo's web site for complete details of the service or speak to your local sales rep.

